Saudi Arabia declares 16 countries off limits to its citizens

In response to the COVID-19 gradual resurgence, Saudi Arabia’s government has issued a travel ban for 16 countries, prohibiting the citizens of the Kingdom from traveling to various states across Europe, Asia, Africa and South America.
You may also like
Panama Tourism goes the SKAL way: Friendship &...
Hanse Mondial is new ground handler for IMEX in...
Crohn’s Disease Patients Showing Better Outcomes
China sends in the army as Shanghai COVID-19 crisis...
New Data on Solid Tumors Therapy
Airbus shareholders approve new 2022 AGM resolutions
46% of 2021 travel app venture financing deals...
Frequent-flyer programs increase the cost of business...
State of Emergency declared in Sri Lanka as anti...
US, Germany, Belize, Indonesia, Senegal host new...
Salam Air new affordable flights the Oman way
All-Electric Commuter Aircraft now closer to reality
New Man in Charge at GOL Airline
First Patient Treated in Phase II Study in Multiple...
Industrial Cleaners Market Size, Share, Industry...
Barbados National Day to be Celebrated in Dubai
5 European tourists killed, many injured in Egypt tour...
Cutting-edge learnings at IMEX in Frankfurt
Airbnb bans Russians and Belarusians from using its...
Russia ends COVID-19 restrictions on flights to 52...
First monitoring system alerts First Responders to...
Rome Meeting the Challenges of Bringing Tourism Back...
Koh Samui Jazz Festival Announces Exciting Program
Gamblers lost $5.3 billion to US casinos in March
Recovery of Tourism Sector Still on Track Despite...
China orders its senior officials to dump their...
A new iPhone leaves American Tourist in Playa del...
Leisure travel is back for Qatar Airways passengers
Trial Complete to Treat Radiation Dermatitis in...
The safest countries in the world to relocate to in...
About the author
Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.
1 Comment
-
Dear;
Are you sure such ban is based on Coronavirus issues .. As the news said it based on Monekybox issues …. Please recheck …. Regards
Leave a Comment