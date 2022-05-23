Saudi Arabia declares 16 countries off limits to its citizens

Harry Johnson
1 Comment
In response to the COVID-19 gradual resurgence, Saudi Arabia’s government has issued a travel ban for 16 countries, prohibiting the citizens of the Kingdom from traveling to various states across Europe, Asia, Africa and South America.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years.

  • Dear;

    Are you sure such ban is based on Coronavirus issues .. As the news said it based on Monekybox issues …. Please recheck …. Regards

