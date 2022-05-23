International art exhibition takes over Copenhagen’s scenic spaces and halls

This summer, Kunsthal Charlottenborg presents an exhibition that moves out of the galleries and on to selected locations in the city of Copenhagen. Intensity and intimacy are in focus, and audience can look forward to great art experiences when a number of internationally leading video and performance artists create works for the city’s scenic spaces and halls.

Opening: 10 June 17.00-21.00 at Kunsthal Charlottenborg and 18.00-20.00 at The Lapidarium of Kings

Exhibition period: 11 June – 10 July 2022. Performances takes places displaced in the early summer. The installations at Kunsthal Charlottenborg is on view until 7 August 2022.

The contemporary world is, some say, marked by a predominant feeling of stress or anxiety. At state of being that is simultaneously angst filled and driven by desire, controlled by a protocol for how to live and perform in our contemporaneity. The result is tension, a dramatic hold between two states – pressure and drive. The exhibition Copenhagen. Red Light Green Light (In the Realm of the Senses) takes off from a mixed state of tension, tenderness and lifeforce.

The exhibition is shown at Kunsthal Charlottenborg and moves on to locations in the city of Copenhagen. Six international contemporary artists Korean Geumhyung Jeong, Argentinian Cecilia Bengolea, Brittish Cally Spooner, Swedish Ylva Snöfrid, Thai Korakrit Arunanondchai and Polish Alex Baczyn´ski-Jenkins have been invited by curator Charlotte Sprogøe to present installations, video and performances at six different locations in Copenhagen – portraying the mental state of the world we live in. The exhibition is formed as a living entity, taking shape at various locations throughout Copenhagen, opening at different hours of the day, and different days of the months. Continuously occurring in new variations.

The artists in the exhibition evoke each their own form of a contemporary Ballet Méchanic (Ferdinand Leger, 1924). Each part of the exhibition presents a choreographed approach to art – a ritual, a dance, or a song, formed by the interplay between life force and death, or the machinic, thingness. The body language of post-capitalism, the state of affect marking contemporary life – and the interactions in our lives, formed by the gig economy, the service industry in post-industrial society, is the living backdrop for the exhibition. A living backdrop whose post-industrial invisible protocols for life, community making, body movement and for love, evoke the aesthetic form of the artwork, their energy and sensibility. The materiality of our times is met by the mythology that keeps us going – that animate something on the other side, behind the mirror, in the realm of the ghosts.

Locations for the exhibition are Kunsthal Charlottenborg, the equestrian room in the former stables at The Lapidarium of Kings, the Garden Salon at Copenhagen Music House, the Festival Hall at Charlottenborg Palace, an office building at the center of the city at Buen, Vester Farigmagsgade, the closed cathedral-like historical library at the University of Copenhagen.

Copenhagen. Red Light Green Light (In the Realm of the Senses) is curated by Charlotte Sprogøe and associated with two research projects focusing on art’s use of contemporaneity, sensibility and site.

The exhibition is realised in collaboration with University of Copenhagen, The Agency for Culture and Palaces – National Museum of Denmark, The Lapidarium of Kings, Ejendommen Buen.

Supported by the Augustinus Foundation, ECCA Family Foundation, Obel Family Foundation, Konsul George Jorck og Hustru Emma Jorck’s Foundation, The Ministry of Culture KUV, Knud Højgaard’s Foundation, The University of Copenhagen, Lemvigh-Müller Foundation, Novo Nordisk Foundation, Overretssagfører L. Zeuthens Mindelegat, Spar Nord Foundation, Danish Arts Council, William Demant Foundation.

Facts

Copenhagen – Red Light Green Light (In the Realm of the Senses)

Geumhyung Jeong, Korakrit Arunanondchai, Cecilia Bengolea, Cally Spooner, Ylva Snöfrid, Alex Baczyński-Jenkins

11 June – 10 July 2022, Geumhyung Jeong’s work is on view until 7 August at Kunsthal Charlottenborg

Opening: Friday 10 June

17.00-21.00 at Kunsthal Charlottenborg

18.00-20.00 at The Lapidarium of Kings

Locations:

The Lapidarium of Kings, Christian 4.s Bryghus, Frederiksholms Kanal 29

Kunsthal Charlottenborg, Kongens Nytorv 1

Copenhagen Music House, the Garden Salon, Vesterbrogade 59

Charlottenborg Palace, the Festival Hall, Kongens Nytorv 1

Office building Buen, Vester Farigmagsgade 1, ground floor

University of Copenhagen, the closed cathedral-like historical library, Fiolstræde 1

Admission:

DKK 90 kr. at Kunsthal Charlottenborg (free admission at the opening)

DKK 100 at The Lapidarium of Kings, the ticket also gives admission to Kunsthal Charlottenborg (free admission at the opening)

Admission to the other works in the exhibition is free and there is no requirement of booking in advance except for Cally Spooner’s workshop, where you need to sign up in advance to Karoline Mølstrøm.

Invitation: Press view 10 June

Before the official opening of the exhibition Kunsthal Charlottenborg invites to a press view, where curator Charlotte Sprogøe will provide an introduction to the exhibition at 11.00-12.00 at Kunsthal Charlottenborg. Here, the participating artist Geumhyung Jeong will be present. Following, the press is invited to visit the work at The Lapidarium of Kings at 13.00-14.00, where Charlotte Sprogøe will be available for questions and further information. If you wish to attend, please notify Head of Communications Jeannie Møller Haltrup at [jmh@kunsthalcharlottenborg.dk](mailto:jmh@kunsthalcharlottenborg.dk).

Works in the exhibition

Geumhyung Jeong (Seoul, Korea, 1980)

Upgrade in Progress, 2020

Installation 6 channel video

Kunsthal Charlottenborg, Kongens Nytorv 1

11 June – 7 August, Tue-Fri at 12-20, Sat-Sun at 11-17

Korakrit Arunanondchai & Alex Gvojic (Thailand, 1986)

Songs for Living, 2021

Video & installation (video with Alex Gvojic)

The King’s Lapidarium, Christian 4.s Bryghus, Frederiksholms Kanal 29 – entrance ticket also gives access to Kunsthal Charlottenborg

11 June– 10 July, Wed-Fri at 12-16, Sat-Sun at 13-17 (NB limited access 15-17 June due to Days of Design)

Cecilia Bengolea (Argentina, 1979. B. Paris)

Deary Steel, 2022

Video installation & ballet performance

The historical University Library of Copenhagen University, Fiolstræde 1

11 June – 10 July Wed-Sun at 12-16

Ballet performance 10 July at 15 & 17

Cally Spooner (UK, 1983)

On Stagnation (rehearsal), 2022

A two person dance in process

Office, The property Buen, Vester Farigmagsgade 1, groundfloor

Workshop 18 June and 19 June at 12-17

Performance rehearsal with one dancer 2 July at 14

Ylva Snöfrid (Sverige, 1974)

Cosmos and Vanitas in the Light of Conscience, 2022

Performance installation

Charlottenborg, Assembly Hall, Kongens Nytorv 1

28 June– 10 July at 12-16, Wed and Thur at 12-20

Alex Baczyński-Jenkins (Polen, 1987)

Unending love, or love dies, on repeat like it’s endless

Performance

The Music House Copenhagen in the Garden salon, Vesterbrogade 59

26 June at 14-16

Event in connection to the exhibition

12 June at 13.00: Guided tour at three venues

Guided tour by curatorial assistant Karoline Mølstrøm

Meeting place: Kunsthal Charlottenborg