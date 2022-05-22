Martinique Tourism implements new plans for the Americas

30 years of expertise in the service of tourism in Martinique is in the portfolio for Karine Roy-Camille.

She is now the new Deputy Director for Martinique Tourism Authority (MTA) in the Americas.

Having recently taken her position in Montreal, she will now ensure the continuity of the MTA’s implementation of the island’s tourism strategy for the entire Americas market, along with Muriel Wiltord, the MTA’s Director of the Americas based in New York.

She was successively Commercial Director of SMCR Voyages (1986-2013), President of the Martinique Cruise Tourism Group (2008-2010), Director, Tour Operators of Foyal Tours (2013-2020) and finally President of the MTA (2010-2015).

If the promotion of Martinique from Quebec is a great first for Roy-Camille.



“I am delighted to add a new string to my bow and to participate in the promotion of the island of flowers from Montreal; Quebec has always shown a strong potential for tourism in Martinique. I will work with my new teams to grow this interest and to globally promote and increase the stature of the island not only in Canada but also in the United States and Latin America.”

Martinique is looking to bett6er commercial development in these markets and also to create new air services from Toronto and New York, in order to increase Martinique’s accessibility in the Americas.

Ms. Roy-Camille will expertly meet these new challenges, just as she ably helped Martinique join last September the very exclusive circle of UNESCO’s World Biosphere Reserves. This was accomplished via the Martinique Biosphere Reserve Association, of which she is still the Vice President.