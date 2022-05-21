President Biden, actor Morgan Freeman among 936 Americans banned by Russia

The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation today published a list of 936 Americans accused by Russian government of ‘anti-Russian activities’ and banned from entering the country.

The list includes US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Vice President Kamala Harris and actor Morgan Freeman, among other US nationals.

“In response to the continuously imposed anti-Russian sanctions from the US and incoming requests about the exact composition of our national ‘stop list’, the Russian Foreign Ministry has published a list of American citizens who are permanently banned from entering Russia,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Many new names have been added to the list in the three months since Russia launched its unprovoked full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine, that resulted in worldwide condemnation of Russian aggression and a barrage of political and economic sanctions.

The list also includes numerous US lawmakers and journalists. Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki made it onto the Russian list too.

Academy Award-winning Hollywood star Morgan Freeman, 84, is the most high-profile celebrity on Russian blacklist.

Back in 2017, Freeman accused Moscow of meddling in US affairs and targeting the country’s democracy amid the fallout of Donald Trump’s election victory and Russiagate.

Needless to say, the list is nothing but a purely symbolic Russian propaganda dud, design to cater primarily to Russians’ ‘wounded’ national pride, and carries no practical weight or implication, since for most of US nationals “blacklisted” by Russia, visiting Russian Federation is certainly neither a priority nor even remote hypothetical necessity.

And yes, something is telling us that Morgan Freeman can probably live happily ever after without being able to visit Russia’s Chelyabinsk, Grozny or Yoshkar-Ola.