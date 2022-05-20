Information Travel Wikepedia
1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
Allied Van Lines, one of the world’s largest moving companies, has identified the top 5 cities Californians are moving to after the state’s recent population decline. Every year, Allied Van Lines produces a Migration Map report based on their data to show relocation rates across the United States. Recent reports have shown that for the last two years, California has been identified as a state with one of the highest outbound rates, meaning more people are moving out of the state compared to the numbers moving in. In the past year, evidence has shown that around 175,000 people have relocated away from California. As an expert in relocation, Allied Van Lines has used their data and research to compile a list of the top 5 cities that Californians are relocating to.

The top five relocation cities for Californians that were named by Allied Van Lines are as follows:

  1. Dallas, Texas
  2. Austin, Texas
  3. Seattle, Washington
  4. Phoenix, Arizona
  5. Houston, Texas

In addition to naming the top 5 cities that Californians are moving to, the article released by Allied Van Lines explores the reasons behind why California residents are departing in such high numbers. The article also explores what each destination city has to offer, along with reasons that Californians may be choosing these cities as a new place to call home.

“Some of the reasons discussed in our recent article include quality of life changes, income taxes, and affordable housing. Our data has shown that Texas is a highly sought-after location for Californians, likely due to the low tax rates and surplus of affordable housing. The cost of living in Texas is significantly lower than what California residents experience,” stated Steve McKenna, Vice President and General Manager, Allied Van Lines. “Regardless of the reasons, our data has shown that the five cities in our article are the top 5 destinations for California residents moving to a new state.”

