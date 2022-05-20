Travel like a Millennial: Cultured trips and social snaps

Millennials have now surpassed Baby Boomers as the largest generational group. What that means is that the world is being led by millennial preferences and consumer behavior, and for the next few years, they will dictate the way the world goes around.

The travel industry is no exception. As the world is opening to short-haul and long-haul trips again, millennials are changing the way we travel. Culinary trips, cultured visits, shopping hauls, and social media presences are only some of the trends that define how millennials are exploring the world.

Here is how to travel like a millennial and make the most of it.

Culture, please!

While a home and a car might have been a staple for the previous generations, 78% of millennials are prioritizing experiences over material possessions.

We’re living in the world of Airbnb, Uber, and WorkAway, so we can take ownership not only of our possessions but also of our experiences. What better way to do so than travelling?

The world of travel provides us with the opportunity to explore new cultures, cuisines, and nature’s divine creations. In fact, a recent survey shows that 86% of millennials travel to experience new cultures. They value authentic experiences and don’t shy away from being immersed in them, whether it’s through the cuisine or meeting local people. According to a report from Expedia and consumer insight analysts Future Foundation, 60% of millennial UK travelers believe that the most important part of a travel experience is authentic culture.

Moreover, 78% of millennials want their travel to be educational, so they can learn something new, according to Condor Ferries. Millennials are 13% more likely than other generations to seek travel destinations with historical or cultural importance.

In that respect, traditional tourist destinations are a no-go for them. That might cause hardship for the businesses in those locations but can also give local businesses in less-known destinations a boost.

The travel planning site muvTravel has revealed the top 30 millennial travel destinations for 2019. Lisbon (Portugal), Ubud (Bali, Indonesia), Cinque Terre (Italy), Utah National Parks (USA), and Luberon (France) are headlining the list.

Alongside cultural travel experiences, 44% of millennials like to explore the party scene when traveling and 28% are keen on shopping, according to Condor Ferries.

Snap it!

It’s no secret that social media is informing our lifestyle. That’s especially true for millennials and their travel preferences. They not only experience travel through the lenses of social media but also plan and record their trips with it.

Millennials have been bombarded by marketing and advertising through the internet and social media since youth. While the previous generations have relied on trip guides, word of mouth, and radio advertisements to choose their travel destinations, millennials turn to social media.

According to Condor Ferries, 87% of millennials use Facebook for bookings inspiration and over 50% turn to Pinterest and Twitter. Reviews and comments in forums also play a vital role in decision-making for 84% of millennials, and 79% take their friends’ advice on social media into account.

Influencer marketing is also playing a big role in decision-making. Snaps of travelers posing in front of a paradise-like island scenery in a cute sundress and trendy mule sandals are presenting the exuberating life of travel in the best light possible. That’s triggering FOMO (fear of missing out) in millennial consumers, who are craving the same experiences.

The report from Expedia and consumer insight analysts Future Foundation indicated that two in five millennials admit that their holiday booking decisions are influenced on a daily basis by hotel and travel photos in their newsfeeds.

The destinations are responding to increased use of social media too. Many of them have so-called ‘selfie-stations’ to encourage visitors to share their experiences on social media. In fact, around 97% of millennials say that they will share their travel experiences on social media, with 2 in 3 posting once a day.

Similarly, the report from Expedia and consumer insight analysts Future Foundation showed that 56% of millennials like to post a photo or video of their holiday on social media during their trip. Intriguingly, 40% admit that they’re trying hard to present an idealised version of their vacation online.

As summer 2022 approaches, we’re getting excited about our summer adventures to foreign destinations. It’s time to get holiday-ready and tackle the road less travelled as millennials do.