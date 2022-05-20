Partners from Turin Win Great Experiences in Seychelles

Beefing up its marketing effort in Italy to boost sales, the Tourism Seychelles team in Italy organized a workshop in Turin on May 10, 2022, during which a handful of fortunate Italian attendees won a chance to experience Seychelles.

Seychelles has recorded over 5,000 visitors from Italy since January 2022, with cautious optimism for the Italian market for 2022 Tourism Seychelles team continues its effort to keep the destination visible and reachable through its partners.

After Rome and Milan, the team moved further north taking on to Turin to host 18 trade partners and exhibitors from the airlines, hotel industry, and tour operators respectively at the NH Torino Centro for a business luncheon and one-to-one meetings with Italian travel agents.

Representatives from several prominent properties in Seychelles namely Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas, Club Med Exclusive Collection, Constance Hotels & Resorts, Four Seasons Resort Seychelles, Hilton Seychelles, and Paradise Sun Praslin Seychelles were present at the event.

Creole Travel Services was the only local Destination Management Company from Seychelles to seize the opportunity to increase its reach through the event, while airline companies composed of representatives from Ethiopian Airlines, Etihad Airway, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines were spotted at the event.

Italian partners such as Il Diamante Tour Operator, Glamour Tour Operator, Going Tour Operator, Il Tempo Ritrovato, Idee per Viaggiare, NAAR, Teorema Vacanze, Volonline, and Vola con Gully had the occasion to extend their knowledge of the destination through the presentation made by the Tourism Seychelles in Italy Ms Danielle Di Gianvito and her team.

Speaking of the turnout, Ms. Danielle Di Gianvito satisfyingly said that the growing popularity of the destination amongst trade partners is visible through their enthusiastic response to the team’s invitation.

“The participation and turnout of the event were very good, and the Italian trade is thrilled to be back at work, selling Seychelles and taking part in in-person events,” said Danielle Di Gianvito, market representative of Tourism Seychelles in Italy.

She further mentioned that the partners present were very eager to present their latest offers for a vacation in our beautiful corner of paradise, which keeps remaining among the preferred destinations for Italians.

Some incredibly lucky travel agents won several exciting prizes to discover the destination, prices included stays at Constance Ephelia Resort, Paradise Sun Praslin Seychelles, Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas, Four Seasons Hotel or Resort on Mahé, Four Seasons Hotel Resort on Desroches, Hilton Labriz Silhouette, Turkish Airlines flight to Seychelles, Excursion to St. Anne Marine Park offered by Creole Travel Services and 1 trolley from Vola con Gully.

Seychelles is one of the most sought-after destinations for visitors from around the world, the island has become a reference in sustainable tourism through its successful examples of preservation of its fragile and unique ecosystem.