Pegasus Airlines names new Chief Commercial Officer

Onur Dedeköylü, who has been working as Senior Vice President for Marketing at Pegasus Airlines since 2010 and has made significant contributions to the company’s ancillary product management, digital transformation and to building the Pegasus brand, has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer. Onur Dedeköylü will manage the Commercial division, consisting of the sales, network planning, marketing, revenue management and pricing, guest experience and cargo departments.

Onur Dedeköylü is a graduate of Industrial Engineering from Boğaziçi University and holds an MBA degree in marketing and finance from Georgia State University in Atlanta. He began his career at Gillette working in the fields of sales and marketing.

After working at the global headquarters of Kimberly Clark’s health products division in Atlanta, USA, he continued his career in the UK. He worked in the fields of market research, product development and brand management at Hasbro’s European headquarters in the UK. He continued his career at the Coca-Cola Company, managing the Coca-Cola brand in Turkey.

In 2010, Onur Dedeköylü joined Pegasus Airlines as Senior Vice President. In this role, he was responsible for brand management, ancillary product development and management, digital channels management, data analytics and loyalty management functions. Onur Dedeköylü started his role as Chief Commercial Officer on 13 May 2022.

Pegasus Airlines is a Turkish low-cost carrier headquartered in the Kurtköy area of Pendik, Istanbul with bases at several Turkish airports.