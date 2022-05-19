Home
World’s best and worst airports for business class travelers
New airline industry study ranks the top global airports for business class travel

While flying class is something that many travelers will never get to experience, it can make for a nice treat for a special occasion.

But which airports offer the best experience for business class travelers?

New airline industry study has ranked the top global airports for business class travel, based on factors such as number of lounges, number of destinations served, percentage of on-time flights and airport rating to reveal the best (& worst) airports for business class travel in the world.

The best business class airports in the world

RankAirportCountryLoungesDestinations servedAnnual on-time flightsAirport rating /5Business class score /10
1Heathrow AirportUnited Kingdom4323975.4%47.10
2Haneda AirportJapan2710986.4%57.03
3Changi AirportSingapore2017582.0%56.83
4Frankfurt AirportGermany2537571.3%46.35
5Charles de Gaulle AirportFrance2630170.8%46.22

The airport that has the highest overall business class score is Heathrow Airport, with a score of 7.10 out of 10. Heathrow is one of the busiest airports in the world, operating flights to a large number of locations, with over 230 unique destinations around the world. The airport has by far the most business class lounges with 43 for passengers to enjoy.

In second place is Haneda Airport, with an average score of 7.03 out of 10. The airport has traditionally dealt with the majority of Tokyo’s domestic international travel although it has increasingly expanded its international operations too. The airport has the best on-time performance, with 86.4% of flights departing on time.

The worst business class airports in the world

RankAirportCountryLoungesDestinations servedAnnual on-time flightsAirport rating /5Business class score /10
1Ninoy Aquino International AirportPhilippines1410159.6%30.88
2Gatwick AirportUnited Kingdom1220067.8%31.82
3Newark Liberty International AirportUnited States1220069.4%32.03
4Orlando International AirportUnited States615276.6%32.10
5Indira Gandhi International AirportIndia1214176.2%32.30
6Harry Reid International AirportUnited States616778.6%32.43
7Kuala Lumpur International AirportMalaysia1814473.5%32.50
8Charlotte Douglas International AirportUnited States618779.2%32.84
9Phoenix Sky Harbor International AirportUnited States815380.2%32.97
9Josep Tarradellas Barcelona–El Prat AirportSpain519471.5%42.97

The airport that has the lowest overall business class score is Ninoy Aquino International Airport, with a score of 0.88 out of 10. Being the main gateway to the Philippines, Manila’s airport was the worst scoring for three different categories: its number of destinations, on-time performance, and rating from Skytrax.

In second place is Gatwick Airport, in the UK, with an average score of 1.82 out of 10. While London’s Heathrow ranks amongst the best airports for business class travel, the opposite is true for Gatwick. As well as a score of just 3 out of 5 from Skytrax, Gatwick was among the worst airports when it came to the on-time performance of its flights, with just 67.8% being deemed to be on-time.

