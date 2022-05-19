Hospitality and Tourism Students Benefit from New Scholarships

Mainsail Lodging & Development, a Tampa-based hospitality company, has entered into a multi-year partnership with the University of South Florida’s Muma College of Business, and Aramark, the on-campus food service and catering stalwart, to boost experiential learning and student fellowships with USF’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

The partnership was announced on May 17 during an agreement signing ceremony at the Muma College of Business. About 50 university leaders, hospitality industry managers, and students attended the hour-long event. Valued at $1.25 million, the five-year agreement with Mainsail Lodging & Development provides 10 student fellowships each year, along with scholarships and learning opportunities.

“This partnership with USF elevates the awareness of the endless opportunities which exist in the hospitality industry,” said Juli Corlew, vice president and managing partner of Mainsail Lodging & Development. “In the past two years, we have doubled the size of our company, and our future pipeline of new projects dictates that we must continue to develop and source quality talent for all key management roles.”

The collaboration comes on the heels of USF’s ground-breaking partnership with McKibbon Hospitality, announced in November 2021, that creates hotel learning labs where students can shadow hotel industry professionals and learn valuable on-the-job professional experience.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership that will give hospitality students first-hand experience in hospitality management at some of the largest hotel brands and in the food service industry,” said Moez Limayem, Lynn Pippenger Dean of USF Muma College of Business. “Everybody wins; students will graduate with internships and be able to enjoy job readiness opportunities, and Mainsail will be able to identify future talent and work alongside USF to address the national talent shortfall.”

The fellowships give hospitality students an opportunity to learn day-to-day operations with an exciting portfolio of lifestyle, boutique hotels, including Epicurean Tampa, Epicurean Atlanta, Fenway Hotel in Dunedin, Luminary Hotel & Co. in Fort Myers, Hotel Forty Five in Macon, Georgia, and Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina in the British Virgin Islands. Mainsail’s fast-paced corporate office in Tampa will offer additional experiences in sales and marketing, reservations, revenue management and corporate housing.

Mainsail Lodging & Development operates six full-service Marriott Autograph Collection properties, including Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina, a private island resort in the British Virgin Islands; the boutique, food-focused Epicurean Hotel in Tampa, Florida, along with the recently opened Epicurean Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia; Waterline Villas & Marina on Anna Maria Island, Florida; the historic Fenway Hotel in Dunedin, Florida; and the riverfront Luminary Hotel & Co. in Downtown Fort Myers. Mainsail’s portfolio also includes two Tribute Portfolio by Marriott properties: The Karol Hotel in Clearwater/St. Pete, Florida and Hotel Forty Five in Macon, Georgia.