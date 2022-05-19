Grammy Award Winner Sets the Stage on Fire in Barbados

Grammy-Award winning Nigerian artist Burna Boy will be performing in Barbados this summer, setting social media abuzz. After he announced his tour dates during a Billboard Magazine article, his Barbadian fans on social media were humming about the news when they noticed one of his tour dates was scheduled to be held in Bridgetown.

Twisted Entertainment, the promoters of Tipsy All White Party, confirmed today that Burna Boy will be performing in tropical Barbados this summer. He is set to be the first Afropop star and international act to perform at Tipsy Barbados in July during the Crop Over Festival.

Burna Boy will perform live on July 17 alongside Kes the Band, Voice, and Hypasounds.

“With history-making shows, headlining the Hollywood Bowl, and most recently, selling out the prestigious Madison Square Garden, we are truly honored and privileged to have an artist of Burna Boy’s caliber not only touch the Tipsy stage but also perform in Barbados during Crop Over,” Crystal Cunningham, Public Relations Consultant for Twisted Entertainment, said.

The 30-year-old, who was born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, describes his style as “Afro-fusion” – a mixture of sounds from the African continent, hip-hop, EDM, and pop. Some of his hits include Ye, On the Low, Kilometre, and B. d’Or.

A vacation in Barbados offers a wide variety of experiences for all. From those flying in to attend an exciting concert like Burna Boy, to foodies, family groups, and explorers, to those who want to relax or explore Caribbean nature. Many visit Barbados because of the pristine beaches and water sports opportunities, but Barbados is also an island steeped in history with many natural reserves and with many creative people in the performing and visual arts. Rihanna was recently in Barbados enjoying the ocean and the relaxation of just being home during the final trimester of her pregnancy.