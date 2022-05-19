Even your bike needs a vacation

Over the last two years, bikes were dusted off in garages around the world and new bike sales surged. According to inflation-adjusted figures recently published by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Americans spent nearly $8 billion on bicycles and accessories in 2021, up from $6 billion in 2019. While spending is decreasing in 2022 it remains well above pre-pandemic levels.

If you’re one of the lucky ones who was able to find a new bike or if you simply dusted off an old bike in the garage, take a look at this list of bicycle travel ideas from around the world to keep this bike spike rolling.

Ride a Volcano in Ecuador: See waterfalls, lakes and Inca ruins during the day and stay in classic haciendas each night on a mountain biking tour of the foothills around Ecuador’s Cotopaxi National Park with Adventure Life. At the end of the trip, take on the thrilling descent of Cotopaxi Volcano itself into the valley below. h

Dolomites Cycling Tour: Experience dramatic mountain beauty and fairytale towns of Italy’s Dolomite Mountains with Tourissimo. Each day, guests will be surrounded by stunning Alpine scenery as they cycle through some of the most beautiful towns and villages of this breathtaking region. Ride over exhilarating passes, climb by soaring spires, and coast downhill to charming hamlets on routes made famous by the world’s greatest cyclists.

Maui Multi-Sport: Escape Adventures’ Maui multi-sport tour loops around the valley between Pu’u Kukui on the west and Mount Haleakalā on the east. In addition to world-class road biking, surfing lessons and sea kayaking allow guests to add water sports to their experience, while several unforgettable hikes offer a chance to see the beautiful island on foot.

Ride with local cyclists: For the traveling cyclist, the new JAGZ app connects travelers with locals who can guide them on the best rides. JAGZ users can search destinations across the world and choose from thousands of Hosts, Guides, and Tours. When at home, users can connect with other cyclists in their hometown and create or join group rides and events. The interactive ride calendar allows users to browse upcoming races, demo days, and trail building events.

Bike Across Europe: Follow in the footsteps of Napoleon’s Grande Armée on Ride & Seek Adventures’ 36-day, 3,700-kilometer “Bike Across Europe” tour. The epic adventure crosses eight countries between Paris and Tallinn, Estonia, taking in Champagne region of France, the green hills of southern Germany, the great lakes of Poland and the Baltics.

MTB Hut System in Southern Utah: The new Aquarius Trail Hut System offers a backcountry mountain biking experience like no other in the region. A system of five huts furnished with beds, a bathroom, a fully stocked kitchen, and solar power has been strategically placed along a 190-mile route through some of Utah’s most scenic backcountry and best mountain biking trails.

Cycle Across the U.S.: Plan an epic bike tour or bike packing trip of your own with assistance from Adventure Cycling Association. To help riders find their way, the organization offers maps for 50,000 miles of bike routes in North America, the Bicycle Route Navigator app and other resources. Cross the U.S. on the TransAmerica Trail, ride the Rockies on the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route or try a shorter adventure in between.

Is the bike boom simply a market response to the pandemic that will go the way of puzzle sales, subscription streaming services, and sourdough bread baking or is it here to stay?

Maybe taking a bicycle trip will offer the perfect opportunity to ponder if your bike will go back to collecting dust or become a regular fixture in your active, healthy future.