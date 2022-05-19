New portfolio of mid-market hotels in India

VITS-Kamats Group, an India chain of hotels and restaurants, has now announced a new addition to its portfolio with the launch of ‘VITS Select’. Positioned in the mid-market segment, VITS Select will offer smart accommodation with F&B facilities primarily catering to business and leisure travelers. The properties will be conveniently located in close proximity to commercial hubs, city centers, small towns, and tourist attractions offering exceptional guest experiences.

Announcing the launch, Dr. Vikram Kamat, Founder, VITS-Kamats Group said, “While luxury hotels are at par with their global counterparts there is a near absence of internationally acceptable 3-star facilities primarily in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. To cater to the growing demand of corporate travelers we are delighted to launch VITS Select, which is moderately priced and equipped with all the contemporary amenities. VITS-Kamats group not only focuses on rooms but our core expertise is Food & Beverage and banqueting services. We are the only premium hotel chain with the most frequented F&B outlets. Every VITS Select hotel will boast of multi-cuisine specialty restaurants serving authentic delicacies to cater to the taste of the discerning business traveler and locals alike”.

‘VITS Select’ with its strategic location, striking décor, and impeccable F&B services will present a blissful corporate sojourn for guests traveling to the region. The hotels will offer 24 hours room service, multi-cuisine restaurants, travel desk, business center, conference rooms, and banqueting facilities. The rooms will be well-equipped with AC, Wi-Fi connectivity, LED TV, Wardrobes, Tea/ coffee maker, mini-fridge and safety lockers. The first property under the ‘VITS Select’ brand will be soon launched in Daman, followed by Bharuch.

VITS-Kamats Group is a renowned name in the Upper Mid-scale Hotel and Restaurant segment in India. The company operates its hotels under VITS Premium Full Service Hotels & Resorts & Economy class – Business & Leisure Hotel by the name of “Purple Bed by VITS” the 3-star category chain. The company manages premium Food & Beverage Brands that include Kamats Original Family Restaurants, Pepperfry by Kamats – fine dining restaurant, Urban Dhaba – authentic Punjabi cuisine, and Wah Malvan – exquisite Malvani food.

VITS-Kamats Group currently manages 27 properties under the flagship brands ‘VITS Premium Full Service Hotels & Resorts’ and ‘Purple Bed by VITS’. The Hotel chain presently has an inventory of 1000+ rooms with a host of banqueting, conferencing, and restaurant facilities. The company is looking for a robust expansion plans to have 75 properties by 2025. As part of its expansion plans, VITS-Kamats Group will unveil the VITS hospitality experience in Bharuch, Daman, Jalandhar, Surat, Karad, Dwarka (NCR), and Colaba (Mumbai).