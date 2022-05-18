Visit Salt Lake announces new Chief Brand & Marketing Officer

After a successful launch of the “West of Conventional” brand, Visit Salt Lake (VSL) has named Tyler Gosnell the new Chief Brand & Marketing Officer (CBMO). In his new role, Gosnell will help develop Salt Lake’s brand image and increase public perception through cohesive brand narratives and strategic marketing campaigns. “We’re so pleased to welcome Tyler to our team,” said Kaitlin Eskelson, president & CEO. “He brings fresh ideas and a wealth of knowledge through his experience with destination marketing organizations around the world. We know Salt Lake is a world-class travel destination for tourism and conventions, and we can’t wait for Tyler to take the lead on that story.” “The opportunity to lead brand and marketing efforts for Visit Salt Lake is a challenge I’m incredibly excited about, as the destination is poised for growth supported by new development, a major Delta hub, outstanding outdoor recreation, and a vibrant urban city center,” said Gosnell. “I can’t wait to get right to work with this seasoned group of destination marketing and management professionals.” Tyler is a global marketing leader with a passion for connecting people to meaningful experiences through travel. He’s led global brand and marketing programs for leading destination marketing organizations including Visit California and San Francisco Travel and has most recently been a key member of the destination management and marketing team at the Royal Commission for AlUla in Saudi Arabia, an emerging destination that is a central component of one of the most ambitious tourism projects in the world under Saudi's Vision 2030. He has a proven track record of developing programs that inspire audiences, drive engagement, increase demand, and elevate brand reputation. Tyler is an active skier and loves food, sports, music, and world history.