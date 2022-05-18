Southwest Airlines launches new fare with transferable credits

Southwest Airlines Co. today announces the launch of Wanna Get Away Plus™, a new fare product that adds more flexibility, options, and rewards to the carrier’s fare lineup. Customers can now book a Wanna Get Away Plus fare for all travel on Southwest.com and the Southwest Airlines® app.

“As travelers increasingly return to the sky, we know that added flexibility and greater choice is more important to our Customers than ever before,” said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing, Loyalty, & Products for Southwest Airlines. “With Wanna Get Away Plus, we’re thrilled to offer a new low-fare product that enhances Southwest’s fare lineup and provides more options for our Customers, while maintaining all of the benefits our Customers know and love about our existing fares, and even adding some new ones.”







More Flexibility



In addition to the benefits offered on all Southwest fares, including two free checked bags, no change fees, and free TV/movies/messaging, Wanna Get Away Plus offers transferable flight credit, a new benefit that enables Customers to transfer an eligible unused flight credit to another traveler for future use.

Wanna Get Away Plus provides more flexibility through same-day confirmed change and same-day standby, allowing Customers to make same-day changes to a flight with no price difference in the base fare. Additionally, Customers have more earning power than Wanna Get Away fares with 8X Rapid Rewards® points.

More Perks



Southwest is also enhancing benefits to its Anytime and Business Select® fares. These fares now have the same transferable flight credit benefit as Wanna Get Away Plus, and Anytime fares now gain EarlyBird Check-In, Priority Lane, and Express Lane8 benefits. Tier Members (A-List /A-List Preferred Customers) now receive same-day confirmed change in addition to same-day standby.

And that’s not all. Customers who previously purchased tickets for travel on or after May 17, 2022, experience the new benefits too. This means all Business Select and Anytime tickets automatically receive these perks, and Wanna Get Away® ticket holders can now upgrade to Wanna Get Away Plus.