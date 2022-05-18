Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association partners with Cayman Islands

Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) – the trade association that represents the mutual interests of destinations and stakeholders throughout the Caribbean, Central and South America, and Mexico, along with Member Lines that operate over 90 percent of the global cruising capacity – is pleased to announce that it has formed a tailored strategic agreement with the Cayman Islands.

“This new agreement shows the momentum that both FCCA and destinations are gaining with cruise tourism’s continued recovery,” said Micky Arison, Chairman of FCCA and Carnival Corporation & plc. “The Cayman Islands has been a long-standing partner of the industry, and I am honored that this agreement signifies the return of a premier cruise destination, along with the rebound of so many lives and livelihoods.”

“We are proud of our recent joint work with the Cayman Islands that facilitated the return of cruise tourism and excited that this agreement will expedite the recovery of so many livelihoods that have been put on hold,” said Michele Paige, CEO, FCCA. “Through this agreement, FCCA will fulfill the Cayman Islands’ individualized initiatives, which focus on assisting the private sector, improving employment, fostering cruise lines’ purchase of local goods and more that will help Caymanians prosper from the economic impact that the industry brings.”

After taking a more than two-year hiatus of cruise tourism due to their COVID-19 protocols, the Cayman Islands recently started welcoming cruise calls after a site visit by FCCA and cruise executives, as well as a series of meetings with government and health officials. “Safely and successfully welcoming cruise passengers back to the Cayman Islands has been one of our top priorities, as it is of significant importance to our local tourism industry and community,” said Hon. Kenneth Bryan, Minister for Tourism and Transport. “We are grateful to have like-minded partners such as the FCCA that not only wish to return to the Cayman Islands but will work strategically with us to enhance the cruise experience like never before.”

Now through this agreement, the Cayman Islands is looking to move full steam ahead in its opportunities for cruise tourism, which generated $224.54 million in total cruise tourism expenditures, in addition to $92.24 million in total employee wage income, during the 2017/2018 cruise year, according to the Business Research & Economic Advisors report “Economic Contribution of Cruise Tourism to the Destination Economies.”

Through the agreement, FCCA will not only collaborate with the Cayman Islands government on enhancing their product and increasing cruise calls, but also will facilitate new experiences to offer cruise companies and will work with the local private sector to maximize any opportunities. “For decades, cruise tourism has been intrinsic to the Cayman Islands identity. As a luxury lifestyle destination, our delicious food, award-winning beaches, five-star amenities, and friendly wildlife are meant to be shared among friends and global travelers,” said Cayman Islands Director of Tourism, Mrs. Rosa Harris. “Through this partnership with FCCA, we are eager to further elevate our tourism product and welcome a new generation of adventure-seekers aboard cruise ships.”

Additionally, the agreement will utilize FCCA’s cruise executive committees, including new and renewed sub-committees focused on employment and purchasing, for a series of meetings and site visits focused on the Cayman Islands’ objectives.

The Cayman Islands will also have open access to the FCCA Executive Committee, comprised of presidents and above of FCCA Member Lines, along with their efforts to bring about the agreement’s objectives and the destination’s goals.

Some of the other features of the strategic partnership include a focus on converting cruise guests to stay-over visitors, promoting summer cruising, engaging travel agents, creating consumer demand and developing a destination service needs assessment that will detail strengths, opportunities, and needs.