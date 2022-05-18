More Than 5 Million Canadians Camped In 2021

Despite Travel Restrictions Throughout Canada, Annual Report Finds Half of Campers Kept Their Trips Constant Last Year and 66 Percent Booked Trips for 2022

Canadians were hit hard by the continued COVID-19 restrictions which proposed difficulties crossing borders and travelling leisurely throughout the country, with only 16% stating they increased their camping and 50% keeping their trips constant in 2021. This data is outlined in the 2022 North American Camping Report, an annual independent study supported by Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA).

Across the board, campers are booking reservations earlier this year, resulting in campgrounds booking up earlier than in previous years. According to KOA’s April Monthly Research Report, 66% of all Canadian campers say they have booked at least some of their trips for 2022.

“As we look to the year ahead, we are optimistic that camping will rebound as provincial travel restrictions ease,” says Whitney Scott, chief marketing officer at KOA. “Our findings show that 63% of Canadian campers are more connected with the outdoor experience, which makes us confident their passion for camping will fuel the growth of the camping industry across Canada next year.”

Additional key findings from the 2022 North American Camping Report include:

Travel Restrictions: 37% of Canadian campers took fewer trips in 2021, compared to 45% of U.S. campers, likely due to the border restrictions prohibiting Canadians from travelling between provinces/territories

Celebrating 60 years in 2022, KOA continues to grow and evolve its offerings to meet the needs of today’s campers. In 2021, KOA confirmed 26 new franchise locations. KOA’s future openings include new campgrounds in Alberta and five U.S. states as well as a new corporate headquarters in its hometown of Billings, Mont.