Alaska Airlines names 30-year industry veteran new senior vice president of airport operations

Alaska Airlines’ board of directors has promoted 30-year airline veteran Wayne Newton to senior vice president of airport operations and customer services. In addition to overseeing airport and cargo operations across 125 locations and a team of employees and contractors, Newton will now lead Alaska’s largest hub in Seattle. He has also been named the chairman of the McGee Air Services board of directors, an Alaska Airlines subsidiary that provides ground services.

Since joining Alaska in 1988 as a ramp service agent, Newton has served the airline’s airport operations team in a variety of roles, including as managing director of airport operations at Sea-Tac International Airport. He is currently the vice president of airport operations and customer services, where he is responsible for over 3,200 airport and air cargo employees.

“Wayne is an exceptional leader with a strong understanding of Alaska’s culture and operations,” said Constance von Muehlen, Alaska’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Since joining Alaska, Wayne’s mastery of the business and people-focused leadership has played a critical role in growing our company to where we are today.”