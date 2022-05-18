South African Airways names new North America representative

South African Airways (SAA), the national carrier of South Africa, has appointed AVIAWORLD (AVIAREPS JV), a global leader in tourism and airline representation, as its general sales agent in North America. Effective June 1, 2022, AVIAREPS will be assuming responsibilities for sales and marketing representation for South African Airways in the U.S. and Canada.

South African Airways will be closing its North America Regional Office on June 30, 2022, where it has maintained a strong presence with customers and the travel trade for over 50 years. While SAA has temporarily suspended flights to the U.S., due to the pandemic and its business restructuring, AVIAREPS’ appointment will insure the

airline’s favorable brand reputation is maintained in the market and will provide continued engagement with travel trade and corporate partners in developing further business opportunities.

“South African Airways remains steadfast in our dedication to support our valued customers and travel advisors in North America and we are pleased to be associated with AVIAREPS who share that same commitment,” said Todd Neuman, executive vice president for South African Airways in North America. “North America is key strategically for SAA and one of the largest source markets for travel to Southern Africa, so it is important that we continue to cultivate new business for the destinations that SAA currently serves in South Africa and throughout Africa,” Neuman added.

“We are pleased to be appointed to serve as South African Airways GSA in a strategic market as North America,” said Leslie J. Machado, Managing Director of AVIAWORLD (AVIAREPS JV).

“Our topmost priority is to maintain the special partnerships in USA and Canada that SAA has built over many decades with its customers and trade partners,” Machado added.