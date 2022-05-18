Air passenger travel between USA and Europe up 1,003%

Data recently released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) show that in April 2022:
U.S.-International air traffic passenger enplanements (APIS/“I-92” arrivals + departures) totaled 15.447 million in April 2022, up 167% compared to April 2021, however, enplanements just reached 73% of pre-pandemic April 2019 volume.
Originating Non-Stop Air Travel in April 2022
- Non-U.S. Citizen Air Passenger Arrivals to the United States from foreign countries, totaled 3.620 million, +203% compared to April 2021 and (-36.7%) compared to April 2019.
On a related note, overseas ‘visitor’ arrivals (ADIS/“I-94”) totaled 2.044 million, the sixth consecutive month overseas visitor arrivals totaled more than 1.0 million and the first month exceeding 2.0 million since February 2020.
- U.S. Citizen Air Passenger Departures from the United States to foreign countries totaled 4.098 million, +149% compared to April 2021 and (-13.6%) compared to April 2019.
World Region Highlights
- Top countries were Mexico 3.09 million, Canada 1.68 million, the United Kingdom 1.19 million, Dominican Republic 793k and Germany 653k. Note: Air travel to/from Europe totaled 4.29 million passengers, up 1003% over April 2021.
- Top U.S. Ports serving international locations were New York (JFK) 2.15 million, Miami (MIA) 1.77 million, Los Angeles (LAX) 1.27 million, Newark (EWR) 1.03 million and Chicago (ORD) 860k.
- Top Foreign Ports serving U.S. locations were Cancun (CUN) 1.10 million, London Heathrow (LHR) 1.06 million, Toronto (YYZ) 738k, Mexico City (MEX) 606k and Paris (CDG) 581k.
The APIS/I-92 Program provides information on non-stop international air traffic between the United States and other countries. The data has been collected from the Department of Homeland Security – Customs and Border Protection’s Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) since July 2010. The APIS based “I-92” system provides air traffic data on the following parameters: number of passengers, by country, airport, scheduled or chartered, U.S. Flag, foreign flag, citizens and non-citizens.