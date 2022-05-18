Air passenger travel between USA and Europe up 1,003%

Data recently released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) show that in April 2022:

U.S.-International air traffic passenger enplanements (APIS/“I-92” arrivals + departures) totaled 15.447 million in April 2022, up 167% compared to April 2021, however, enplanements just reached 73% of pre-pandemic April 2019 volume.

Originating Non-Stop Air Travel in April 2022

Non-U.S. Citizen Air Passenger Arrivals to the United States from foreign countries, totaled 3.620 million, +203% compared to April 2021 and (-36.7%) compared to April 2019.

On a related note, overseas ‘visitor’ arrivals (ADIS/“I-94”) totaled 2.044 million, the sixth consecutive month overseas visitor arrivals totaled more than 1.0 million and the first month exceeding 2.0 million since February 2020.

U.S. Citizen Air Passenger Departures from the United States to foreign countries totaled 4.098 million, +149% compared to April 2021 and (-13.6%) compared to April 2019.

World Region Highlights

Top countries were Mexico 3.09 million, Canada 1.68 million, the United Kingdom 1.19 million, Dominican Republic 793k and Germany 653k. Note: Air travel to/from Europe totaled 4.29 million passengers, up 1003% over April 2021.

Top U.S. Ports serving international locations were New York (JFK) 2.15 million, Miami (MIA) 1.77 million, Los Angeles (LAX) 1.27 million, Newark (EWR) 1.03 million and Chicago (ORD) 860k.

Top Foreign Ports serving U.S. locations were Cancun (CUN) 1.10 million, London Heathrow (LHR) 1.06 million, Toronto (YYZ) 738k, Mexico City (MEX) 606k and Paris (CDG) 581k.

The APIS/I-92 Program provides information on non-stop international air traffic between the United States and other countries. The data has been collected from the Department of Homeland Security – Customs and Border Protection’s Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) since July 2010. The APIS based “I-92” system provides air traffic data on the following parameters: number of passengers, by country, airport, scheduled or chartered, U.S. Flag, foreign flag, citizens and non-citizens.