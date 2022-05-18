Rwanda is set to welcome international visitors next month

Rwanda is expecting tourism gains next month from a large number of international visitors who will participate the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali.

Scheduled for June 20-25, the CHOGM is expected to attract over 5,000 delegates from 54 member-countries of the Commonwealth and other, non-member states.

The meeting will also host over 30 heads of state who have confirmed their attendance, high-level government officials, businesspeople and academicians among others.

Reports from Kigali have shown a lot of expectations from business operators in all sectors of the economy, mostly in tourism, who are set to invite and accommodate visitors from Africa and from outside its boundaries.

Various social events have been planned to take place during the CHOGM days, including the Kigali Fashion Show that will be hosted from June 21 to 23 at Kigali Arena, with about 800 expected guests. The show will feature local and international designers.

Chief Tourism Officer at Rwanda Development Board (RDB) Ariella Kageruka said that the Fashion Show would be an opportunity for local designers to market, showcase and sell the ‘Made in Rwanda’ products, culminating into a fashion show in the course of the business forum that will be running at the same time.

During a meeting between Rwanda Development Board and the private sector, operators were presented with different programs that will be undertaken in the course of four forums.

“Having around 5,000 people from the world coming to Rwanda will translate into substantial revenues in terms of accommodation and expenses, but it will also have other additional benefits and business opportunities” she said.

Business operators have been tipped on different opportunities opening during the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) slated for June 20 to 25 this year.

Known as “The Land of a Thousand Hills”, Rwanda’s stunning scenery and warm, friendly people offer unique experiences in one of the most remarkable countries in the world.

Rwanda offers extraordinary biodiversity, with incredible wildlife living throughout its volcanoes, montane rainforest and sweeping plains, making it one among the best tourist destinations in Africa.

With over half of the world’s remaining mountain gorilla population, Rwanda is the leading tourist destination for primates including the Sykes monkey, the Golden monkey and the boisterous chimpanzee in Nyungwe Forest.