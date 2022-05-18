New flights from New York JFK to Naples and Sicily

EasyJet and Neos have announced a partnership to enhance connections from JFK to some of the most attractive destinations in southern Italy.

Effective June 16, Neos passengers departing New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport can connect seamlessly in Milan to easyJet flights onward to Catania, Naples and Palermo.

On check-in in New York, passengers will receive boarding passes to Milan and onward, and their luggage will be checked through to their ultimate destination,

As a result of the partnership, Neos and easyJet will make it effortless for American vacationers to reach Sicily, Naples, Capri, Ischia and the fabled resorts of the Amalfi Coast, says Aldo Sarnataro, Commercial Director of Neos.

On the return journey from Catania, Palermo and Naples, the easyJet and Neos link will enable travelers to connect directly at Milan-Malpensa for the nonstop Neos flight to JFK.

This is the first phase of a larger plan to enable Neos passengers to transit easily to an increasing number of European airports, commented Lorenzo Lagorio, Country Manager easyJet Italy.

Neos’ flights from New York to Milan are aboard the airline’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, with 28 seats in Premium class, and 331 in Economy.