Global Hotel Alliance Announces New Member

The Set Collection, the new carefully curated luxury hotel collection, comprising some of the world’s most exceptional, likeminded, independent hotels worldwide will be joining Dubai based Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), operator of the multi-brand loyalty program, GHA DISCOVERY. The Set Collection’s founding member hotels will also become members of the alliance’s Ultratravel Collection, an exclusive selection of the program’s most luxurious properties in iconic destinations worldwide, that deliver the finest service and guest experience.

The Set Collection has been capturing the hearts and minds of guests since the Conservatorium debuted in Amsterdam in 2011. Two more iconic European properties – Café Royal in London and the Lutetia in Paris, as well as the Mamilla in Jerusalem complete the founding members of the group and those joining GHA.

Chris Hartley, GHA’s CEO, notes: “Despite the impact of the pandemic, we have seen significant growth for GHA, as independent brands see the value of our collaborative approach. Now, with The Set Collection’s world-class luxury properties, the GHA DISCOVERY platform benefits in multiple ways. Our growing database of soon 20 million travelers now has access to new iconic properties in incredibly popular destinations. The hotels will reap the rewards of cross-brand activity now that we see encouraging travel recovery.”

Jean-Luc Naret, Executive Director of The Set Collection, adds: “We have been carefully building momentum with the launch of The Set Collection, and now the next logical step is for us to add a loyalty solution for our hotels which will help them compete and will make affiliation to The Set Collection even more attractive to luxury independent hotels. The Set DISCOVERY, as it will be known, is the perfect way for us to recognize our guests for their loyalty utilising an already established and well-executed platform, which is both affordable for us to implement and rewarding for The Set Collection’s guests.”

The Set Collection’s integration into GHA DISCOVERY will embrace the loyalty program’s recent reimagination meeting the needs of modern travelers. GHA DISCOVERY is modelled around three member-centric concepts: the industry’s first digital rewards currency, DISCOVERY Dollars (D$); Recognition, with multiple ways to earn elite status and benefits from the first stay; and Live Local, inviting members into the hotels even without a stay, through offers and experiences from pool access to spa days to dining and more. The program connects 40 brands with more than 800 hotels spread across 100 countries (as of June 2022 when NH Hotel Group is fully integrated).