How not to worry about hurricanes when you travel

In line with the June 1 start of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the all-inclusive Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay announced today the relaunch of its annual Hurricane Guarantee. Valid on all bookings for resort stays enjoyed throughout the entire Atlantic hurricane season – June 1 to November 30, 2022 – the Hurricane Guarantee provides valuable consumer purchase protection against possible travel disruptions caused by Category 1 or higher hurricanes.

Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales, commented on the Hurricane Guarantee, saying: “The potential for summer storms shouldn’t stop anyone from planning a dream escape to Jamaica. Our Hurricane Guarantee allows travelers to book with confidence, secure in the knowledge that the investment they’ve made in choosing Holiday Inn will be protected.”

The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Hurricane Guarantee provides the following incentives:

Pre-Vacation

Guests holding confirmed reservations with nonrefundable deposits who are unable to travel due to the closure of Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport caused by a Category One or higher hurricane can rebook their reservations for a future resort stay without penalty. A one-category room upgrade will also be provided based on space availability (excludes suites).

Mid-Vacation

Should a Category One or higher hurricane interrupt resort operations for more than 24 hours, guests already on property will receive a certificate valid for a free future stay. Certificates will be valid for resort stays equal to the number of days that hotel operations are interrupted as determined by the resort. Certificates must be redeemed within one (1) calendar year from the date of issuance. Free future stays will be awarded subject to space availability and certain blackout dates may apply.

The Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay Hurricane Guarantee is valid exclusively on bookings made by U.S. travelers. Group bookings are excluded and the program is subject to change at any time.