The Bahamas Joins CARICOM Agri-investment Forum and Expo

A delegation from The Bahamas, led by the Honorable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, (MOTIA), along with Minister Clay Sweeting, Minister for- Agriculture, Marine Resources & Family Island Affairs are set to travel to Georgetown, Guyana, May 19-21, to represent the Prime Minister in the CARICOM Agri-Investment Forum and Expo, which includes three days of immersive sessions and discussions focused on the regional agricultural sector and agri-food systems.

The CARICOM Agri-Investment Forum and Expo was created to address the issue of investment in the regional agriculture sector and provide opportunities for Caribbean countries to meet and network with stakeholders and potential investors. The Expo’s theme, “Investing in Vision 25 by 2025,” speaks to the goal of reducing food imports by 25% by 2025.

“We view agro-tourism and agri-investments as a dynamic combination,” said Deputy Prime Minister Cooper.

“More and more of our guests are looking for the farm-to-table experience, which will allow us to deepen the linkage between the tourism and agricultural sectors.”

He added: “More importantly, for too long we have placed almost a total dependency on imports, and this must change. This Administration has resolved to share common practices with our counterparts in the region and seek out viable yet practical solutions to increasing production of our local produce.”

The Bahamas currently imports more than 90% of the country’s food needs, which translates into approximately $1 billion in spending. The government is taking action to revitalise the agricultural sector and develop a long-term sustainable industry to bolster food security.

The major thrust of The Bahamas’ strategic plan under the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) will be focusing on agro-tourism and agri-business development mainly on the Family Islands.

