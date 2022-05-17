Tourism Seychelles Tells its Travels Tales at ATM in Dubai

Tourism Seychelles attended the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), the leading global event for the Middle East inbound and outbound travel industry for the last 29 years, held at Dubai World Trade Centre between May 9-12, 2022.

Present physically in Dubai for the event after two years of absence, the Tourism Seychelles Team met with several participants and exhibitors representing various sectors including Destinations, Tour Operators, Travel Agencies, Hotels, Airlines, Car Rentals, Hospitality, and Travel Technology amongst others.

ATM generates more than $2.5 billion of travel industry deals.

The 29th edition of ATM saw the attendance of the Tourism Seychelles Director-General for Destination Marketing, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, and the regional representative of Tourism Seychelles in the Middle East, Mr. Ahmed Fathallah.

Although the participation of the Tourism Seychelles team at the event this year was limited, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin expressed her satisfaction to have been present event mentioning the importance for Tourism Seychelles to increase the destination’s reach.

“We are truly delighted to have been part of this year’s ATM. The past few years have been tough for the tourism and hospitality industry which is why this event is something that all of us were looking forward to as it is the first big event since the pandemic. We are, indeed, positive that the travel and tourism sector will go back to its normalcy and the ATM is just the start of it,” Mrs. Bernadette Willemin noted.

While witnessing the travel industry boom after the pandemic, the Tourism Seychelles team took this opportunity to reconnect, network, and build further business ties with various travel industry entities in alignment with the leading Indian Ocean destination’s vision of bringing further awareness of its latest sustainable efforts in wake of its recovery in tourism.

“It was great being able to meet with existing partners and clients, and all the more grateful that we were able to connect and build a network with new potential clients. Events like these are great reminders that our industries may have suffered awhile back but this event is proof that the confidence of people to travel is slowly going back,” Mr. Ahmed Fathallah noted.