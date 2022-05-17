Marble Falls’s New Hotel Project

Marble Falls Hotel Group announces the iconic name of its highly anticipated hotel and conference center project

The wait is finally over. After much anticipation, Phoenix Hospitality Group announces that Downtown Marble Falls will soon be home to The Ophelia Hotel Marble Falls, A Tapestry Collection by Hilton Hotel. The hotel and conference center will break ground this summer with an expected opening in early 2024.

Situated on Lake Marble Falls, the new hotel will feature:

123 Guest Rooms

Over 9,000 Square Feet of Ballroom & Meeting Space

Signature Restaurant, Bar, & Café

Rooftop Bar & Dining

The Ophelia Hotel Marble Falls is named after Ophelia “Birdie” Harwood, a legendary figure in Marble Falls. Ophelia was a trailblazer during her era. She became the first female mayor in the State of Texas, three years before women even had the right to vote. Needless to say, she left a lasting legacy.

The Ophelia Hotel will embody what Ophelia accomplished, blending tradition and elegance while exceeding expectations. As such, Ophelia’s name and story will be integrated throughout the hotel and include naming the restaurant “Birdie’s” and the rooftop bar “Doc Harwood’s,” named after her husband.

The affiliation with Hilton Hotels and, in particular the Tapestry Collection of unique boutique hotels, is a perfect fit for The Ophelia Hotel, highlighting its individualism and personality.

The project was set in motion in 2013 by the Marble Falls Economic Development Corporation. The groundbreaking comes after years of careful planning and patience by the Marble Falls EDC to find the right hotel development team for the downtown site. Boerne-based Phoenix Hospitality Group is the project’s lead developer and will be the hotel manager after opening. Hawkins Family Partners LP of Austin is the sole owner and co-developer of the hotel.

The project lending sponsor is Commercial National Bank of Brady. Bank President & CEO Clay Jones and Marble Falls Area President Tim Cardinal are the lead lenders for the construction loan and permanent financing.

Wurzel Builders, an Austin-based full-service general contractor and construction manager, is excited to be named as the general contractor for this project, with their extensive experience in the hospitality, healthcare, retail, industrial, office, and restaurant sectors, priding itself on completing on-time quality-centric projects since 1998. The company is led by president Barry Wurzel, with unparalleled commitment to client collaboration, reliability, integrity, and excellence.