Nova Scotia sites to visit. Parks Canada 2022 summer season is open

Get ready to make some memories while you discover nature and connect with history

The network of protected areas administered by Parks Canada is a gateway to nature, history, and 450 000 km² of memories from coast to coast to coast.

Parks Canada is pleased to welcome visitors to Mainland Nova Scotia for the 2022 visitor season. Here are some visitor experience highlights:

Halifax Citadel National Historic Site – new signature exhibit:

Fortress Halifax: A City Shaped by Conflict chronicles the history of Kjipuktuk, through its establishment as “Halifax” in 1749, to the mosaic of a city that it is today. The exhibit recounts fascinating stories of the people here – the Mi’kmaq, and settlers of British, French, Acadian, Black Loyalist, and other immigrant cultures, told through the lens of the four forts that stood atop Citadel Hill. Visitors of all ages will enjoy the accessible and experiential nature of this multi-room exhibit. Season opened May 7.



Don’t miss the opportunity to visit this special gem located in the heart of Kjipuktuk, “The Great Harbour.” Enjoy scenic views from a new perspective and immerse yourself in the rich history of Halifax with a guided tour. The ferry to Georges Island is available for booking now with Ambassatours! Season opens June 11.



The new multi-use Ukme’k Trail, meaning ‘twisted’ in Mi’kmaw, meanders along the Mersey River connecting the campground with popular day-use areas. Visitors will enjoy 6.3 km of twists and turns with optional mountain bike features, crossing the new Mill Falls Bridge and the inclusive rainbow crosswalk. Rentals available onsite at Whynot Adventure, the Keji Outfitters. Kejimkujik Seaside National Park , on the Atlantic coast, offers a wild and isolated stretch of coastline with white sand and turquoise water. The newly revitalized Port Joli Head Trail reopens in June following extensive trail work that will help mitigate against future damage caused by climate change.



– guides are your key;

Parks Canada places provide the perfect setting for memorable and safe experiences. Whether they’re looking for adventure, fun for the whole family, a chance to explore nature and history, or a break from the everyday, there are countless unique experiences to suit every visitor’s needs.

The Parks Canada website provides detailed information on what visitors can expect, how to prepare for a visit, and what services may be available. Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the website before they travel, to respect the guidance of public health experts, and to follow all signage and direction from site employees.

Quotes

“As Canadians, we are fortunate to live in a country with such diverse landscapes and rich history. Every one of the protected areas within the Parks Canada network of sites is a perfect gateway to discovering, learning about, and connecting with natural and cultural heritage. As summer approaches, I encourage all Canadians to get out and walk in the footsteps of history and enjoy the important physical and mental benefits of being outdoors.”

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

“Parks Canada prides itself on providing visitors with high quality and meaningful experiences across the country. The Parks Canada team works extremely hard to ensure that each and every person leaves with memories that will last a lifetime. We are excited to welcome new and returning visitors back to national parks and national historic sites this season, to help them create new memories and discover everything that these treasured places have to offer.”

Ron Hallman

President and Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada