Skål International Usa Announces Its National Industry Leadership Award Recipients

Skål International USA, held its 2022 North American Skål Congress (NASC) from May 13-15th in Orlando, Florida. During the event, Anthony Melchiorri of the Travel Channel’s Hotel Impossible, a world-renowned hospitality industry expert and business fixer; along with Glenn Haussman, the hospitality industry’s #1 global social media influencer, and publisher of novacancynews.com, were honored with the Skål USA National Industry Leader Award, the organization’s highest award, which has only been given out twice before. Together, Glenn and Anthony host the #1 Hospitality Broadcast in the industry, No Vacancy Live!, a video podcast.

Both Haussman and Melchiorri keep the hospitality, hotel, and tourism industry informed and engaged and have helped organizations and companies maneuver through the last two years of industry crisis due to Covid 19. “I’m completely blown away,” says Haussman, “What an incredible honor to be given for our work bringing the hospitality industry together during COVID through our daily podcasts. I am humbled and honored that No Vacancy Live was a place where people came together in a time of major crisis to find answers, maybe a few laughs and hope.”

Anthony Melchiorri continued, stating, “We started doing our podcast live on LinkedIn at the beginning of COVID. We did it as a way to keep connected to the industry we love… little did we know we would be blessed with some of the most powerful and interesting guests in and out of our industry.”

2022 Skål USA President Richard Scinta has known Melchiorri for years as they both started their hospitality careers together and welcomed the opportunity to reconnect with him. “Glenn and Anthony are travel and tourism rock stars,” he said. “They epitomize Skål’s mission of developing and enhancing a responsible tourism industry through networking with many of the strongest leaders in the industry. The work Anthony and Glenn do brings our industry leaders together and they were especially instrumental in doing that during the pandemic. We couldn’t imagine a better pair to honor!”

The Skål USA National Industry Leadership Award recognizes individuals who have made invaluable contributions to the travel industry. Anthony and Glenn, members of Skål International Long Island, perfectly illustrate what this award is all about. Their work providing an outlet to keep people together during a crisis helped countless companies maneuver that challenging time and continues to help this industry move forward in the most robust way possible. This award is only given out on rare occasions, to those individuals that have truly made a difference in the industry through their efforts. The only other people to have received this honor in the past are Christopher L. Thompson of Brand USA and Roger Dow of the U.S. Travel Association.