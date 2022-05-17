CEO Schulte’s speech for Fraport AGM published in advance

Today, Fraport AG published online in advance the speech to be presented by Fraport AG’s CEO, Dr. Stefan Schulte, at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting 2022. This gives shareholders the opportunity to review the speech before submitting their questions on the agenda topics. Questions have to be submitted by May 22 (until 24:00). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fraport’s AGM will again be held in a virtual-only format on May 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST).

The written version of the speech and further information on the Fraport AGM can be found at www.fraport.com/annualgeneralmeeting. On the day of the AGM, the entire event will be available via livestream (German only) on this website. The spoken word on the day of the AGM takes precedence over the written form. The AGM portal is accessible effective today via the same link, allowing shareholders and their proxies to register and exercise their voting rights.