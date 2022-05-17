Japanese ambassadors to visit Guam during tourism month

As part of the tourism month celebration, the Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) will be welcoming a group of Japanese ambassadors to assist with recovery efforts in the Japanese market from May 17 -22, 2022.

The ambassadors were selected through GVB’s #HereWeGuam contest in Japan out of a pool of more than 500 participants. The first wave of ambassadors flew to Guam in February and participated in optional tours that featured marine sports, hiking, wellness, shopping, and restaurants. This next group of five ambassadors includes the return of Miss Universe Japan Personal Trainer Takuya Mizukami and Miss University Aichi 2020 Kanna Taiji, as well as Miss International Runner up 2020 Minami Katsuno, Miss Universe Japan 2018 Special Award Recipient Yuika Tabata, and Professional Model Shiho Kinuno. They will focus on familiarization tours catered toward honeymooners and the office ladies’ travel segments as part of the in-market GoGo! Guam campaign.

“We are thrilled to welcome our ambassadors from Japan, who have been actively helping us in-market with promoting our island throughout the year. This is an opportune time for them to visit Guam as we celebrate the 55th anniversary of the first flight from Japan to Guam, tourism month, and more activities returning thanks to the easing of restrictions,” said GVB President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez. “Their presence is strategically important as we move forward with the recovery of tourism and build up confidence in the Japan market.”

In line with recovery efforts, United Airlines announced it had added Saturday and Sunday daily flights out of Narita to Guam that began May 7 to meet summer travel demand, increasing its service to nine-times weekly. United will add two more morning flights per week beginning June 3, which will bring the total number of flights to 11-times weekly.

Japan Airlines, T’way, and Jeju Air are also anticipated to resume service from Japan to Guam later in the summer season.

SOURCE: http://www.visitguam.com

