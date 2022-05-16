Costa Cruises launches its new C|Club rewards program

Costa Cruises continues to innovate the way people enjoy their cruise holidays by launching its new C|Club.

The Italian company’s loyalty club has been completely redesigned to offer members exclusive experiences and benefits that make cruising with Costa even more attractive.

The club’s structure is based on five different levels: Blue (for those who have never been on a cruise); Bronze (from 1 to 5,000 points); Silver (from 5,001 to 30,000 points); Gold (from 30,001 to 140,000 points); and Platinum (from 140,001) — a new, exclusive level to which only a few people in the world are privileged to belong. The points accumulation mechanism has been simplified, with rules that enable growth quickly in the club: guests earn points for each night on a cruise based on cabin category, and additional points are accrued based on the fare purchased (“All Inclusive” or “Super All Inclusive”), airline flights booked with Costa and spending onboard ship or on My Costa, the website that allows guests to customize their cruise before departing.

Club members’ benefits include all stages of the Costa experience. For example, during the reservation process there are discounts of up to 20% on many cruises; before departure it’s possible to purchase My Explorations excursion packages and get an additional discount of up to 25% on the purchase of tours; on board members can receive a discount of up to 50% on various products and services; once back home members can enjoy a 10% discount on the purchase of their next cruise.

The benefits most appreciated in the previous version of the club have been retained while others have been introduced, such as advance restaurant reservations, new end-of-cruise gifts and personalized cabin cards. Other benefits have been enhanced, such as a special 25% discount on wine tastings combined with Archipelago restaurant dishes, a renewed C|Club show with a variety of artists, and a welcome bottle of sparkling wine in the cabin.

In addition, exclusive promotions will be available each month, enabling members to acquire extra points through simple activities such as updating their personal information and downloading the app, as well as additional discounts. C Magazine, the club’s magazine available in both print and digital versions, has also been completely revamped, with even more innovative graphics and content, while a special area on the Costa Cruises website has been created to keep club members up to date with offers, available promotions and one’s current score and level.