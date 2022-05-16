New Istanbul to Milan Bergamo flight on AndaluJet

AnadoluJet, the successful brand of Turkish Airlines, continues to expand its international flight network with flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen to Milan Bergamo.

Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen-Milan Bergamo flights will be operated daily as of 16 May 2022. Flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport are to be performed at 09:55 (local time) and; at 12.40 (local time) from Milan Bergamo Airport. With the new Bergamo flights, AnadoluJet has been increasing the number of international destinations operated to 50.

Bergamo is located in the north of Italy, at the foot of the Alps, very close to Milan, Europe’s leading city in fashion, design and art; as a boutique Italian city that feels the influences of the Middle Ages, it is among the cities worth exploring in Europe and awaits its visitors for this unforgettable experience.

Speaking at the Bergamo inaugural flight ceremony, Turkish Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Kerem Sarp said; ‘‘We are delighted to inaugurate flights to Bergamo with AnadoluJet, the successful brand of Turkish Airlines. AnadoluJet continues to expand its international network with newly launched destinations. In addition to flights to Milan with Turkish Airlines; Sabiha Gökçen – Bergamo flights will be strengthening our ties with the region. AnadoluJet will not only contribute to the promotion of Bergamo, one of Europe’s boutique and unique cities, but also provide new routes for an easy reach via Istanbul to many domestic and international destinations, for our guests from Bergamo.