Tabacon Resort & Harvard psychologist launch new wellness program

Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa today launched a partnership with esteemed Instructor at Harvard Medical School and founder of Priority Wellness Group Dr. Natalie Christine Dattilo to create a psychologist-approved sustainable wellness program for guests and staff. The ESCAPE® to Tabacón is the first of its kind, uniting organizational self-care with traditional wellness techniques and evidence-based therapies to educate, nurture, and promote health.

According to a recent study, sixty-eight percent of travelers are likely to base their next trip around improving their mental well-being. In partnership with Tabacón, Dr. Natalie created the guest-facing package with six key mind-body strategies from her trademarked, science-backed ESCAPE® approach: Exercise, Sleep, Connect, Appreciate, Play, Exhale. The program includes sensory, emotional, and physical experiences unique to Tabacón, proven to increase relaxation, ease mental distress, and improve overall health. Guests who book the ESCAPE® to Tabacón will also have access to Dr. Natalie’s custom self-care guidebook that offers breathing exercises, mindfulness activities, and gratitude techniques that can be easily incorporated into daily life beyond the stay at Tabacón to maintain lower stress and anxiety when returning home.

“Over the last two years, physical and mental health have become the most important guiding factors for daily decisions. Since then, people have taken a greater interest in maintaining health through self-care. Travel is a vibrant way to restore fundamental tenets of health and wellbeing through sleep, play, and connecting with nature,” said Dr. Natalie, Instructor at Harvard Medical School and Founder of Priority Wellness Group, a boutique mental health consultancy. “This trend of travel as a form of intrinsic healing will be top of mind for luxury travelers looking for the ultimate reprieve, and we’ve developed the ESCAPE® to Tabacón to fit that need. I’m honored to provide my clinical expertise to further enrich the unique vacation and employment opportunity Tabacón provides.”

The wellness program is unique because it was created for guests and staff alike, acknowledging the entire hotel ecosystem and the importance of a holistic health experience for everyone at Tabacón. The staff enrichment plan is available to every Tabacón employee and includes evidence-based mental health support, along with their policies for maternity and paternity leave, financial loan opportunities, and preventative health care. It also includes a self-care guidebook crafted by Dr. Natalie that incorporates feedback from annual staff reviews to stimulate staff morale and wellbeing. Tabacón is already an established leader in environmental sustainability, and, with the ESCAPE® to Tabacón, they demonstrate their commitment to the internal and emotional environment.

“The mind-body connection is vital to restoring and maintaining health and we want to practice what we preach,” said Mario Mikowski, Tabacón Board Member. “Throughout the pandemic, we took great lengths to support the welfare of our staff including converting our restaurants into community kitchens and donating school and cleaning supplies. This is a natural next step to encouraging workplace wellbeing and organizational self-care for a thriving community, inside and out. We’re delighted to also extend those principles to our guests through the esteemed work of Dr. Natalie and the ESCAPE® to Tabacón package.”

The ESCAPE® to Tabacón package includes a 5-night stay and components included below: