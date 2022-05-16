Posh Spa Destinations. New Seawater Spa in Hamptons

Gurney’s Montauk, home to North America’s only seawater spa, is now a complete wellness oasis

Today, Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, has unveiled a renewed Seawater Spa after an extensive $20 million dollar renovation focused on holistic wellness, innovation, and sustainability. The 30,000 square foot well-being destination features the only ocean-fed seawater pool in North America, a full bathhouse experience including a caldarium, thermae baths, sauna and steam, a salt room, indoor-outdoor treatment suites overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, a curated indoor/outdoor wellness space which includes state of the art cardio and weight equipment, movement studio, and areas for activations and activities. Notably, to coincide with the spa launch the resort is now offering exclusive Spa Memberships, providing the opportunity for guests and locals alike to opt into the Hampton’s most bespoke wellness offering, including unfettered access to state-of-the-art facilities and treatments.

Gurney’s Montauk has long been an icon of the Hamptons and considered one of the Northeast’ top spa destinations. Situated at the furthest point east on Long Island, Montauk is a beach lover’s paradise, a naturalist’s haven and a historic resort town. The urbanite’s ultimate escape, Montauk grounds city dwellers in the beautiful natural surroundings and local traditions. With the launch of The Seawater Spa at Gurney’s Montauk, with its sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean and the resort’s 2,000-foot stretch of private beach, the property has not only added a luxurious new level of wellness to the Hamptons but has also cemented the resort’s status as one of the leading wellness destinations in the country.

With the goal of curating an unparalleled holistic and authentic experience, Gurney’s Montauk has tapped some of the leading partners in the spa space, most notably Alonso Designs, the team behind Manhattan’s beloved spa Aire Ancient Baths, treatment expert Dr. Dennis Gross, and leading wellness brands including Biologique Recherche, OSEA, QMS Medicosmetics, Voya, and Aesop.

“We are very excited to bring a new Seawater Spa to our guests, members and community, allowing access to a level of facilities, treatments and amenities not previously available in Montauk,” said George Filopoulos, Owner of Gurney’s Resorts. “After the challenges of the past couple of years, we’ve learned how important prioritizing wellness is, and we are happy to bring this completely new and elevated experience to the Hamptons. The new Seawater Spa only adds to the already vibrant environment at our resort, creating the opportunity for a balanced experience. Whether visiting for a full wellness reset or looking to incorporate health, fitness and beauty into a beach vacation or winter getaway, our guests will find a wide array of amenities and activities at our new Seawater Spa.”