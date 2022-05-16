Oman Air Transforms Staff Travel with New Software

Oman Air has partnered with IBS Software to fully digitalize its staff travel program, delivering a highly configurable, self-service platform for employees to book and manage complex leisure travel, annual leave travel and duty travel policies.

Award-winning Oman Air overhauled its on-premise legacy system with IBS Software’s SaaS-based iFly Staff platform to enable self-service for its employees to easily manage their travel needs. The system has also significantly extended usability, allowing users access via any browser or any Android or iOS device, replacing the legacy desktop-only service. iFly Staff now handles all Oman Air active and retired employee’s ID travel, supplementary ticketing, and annual leave ticketing, as well as the staff ticketing of partner companies TRANSOM Catering, TRANSOM Handling and TRANSOM SATS Cargo.

The platform’s highly configurable business rules engine means Oman Air gains the ability to dynamically update its policies, create and roll out new policies and processes, thus reducing the lead-time to implement policy changes. This has resulted in significant gains on operational efficiency over the last six months since the system went live.

“Our partnership with IBS Software has transformed the staff travel experience, simplifying processes to make it far easier for our employees to manage their personal and corporate travel,” said Dr. Khalid Al Zadjali, Senior Vice President Digital, Oman Air. “Navigating the intricacies of constantly updating travel policies represents a major win for the whole airline – from both an employee satisfaction and operational efficiency perspective.”

“The new staff travel system comes as part of Oman Air’s ongoing efforts to enhance the benefits and facilities presented to employees,” said Hilal Al Siyabi, Senior Vice President, People, Oman Air. “Self-service and mobile capabilities have significantly improved our employees’ travel experience while reducing the workload associated with providing facilities.”

“It has been a privilege to work with the teams at Oman Air, who are constantly striving to deliver new, innovative services to staff and passengers alike,” said Vijay Chakravarthy, Vice President and Head of Staff Travel, IBS Software. “Fully digitalizing processes has allowed them the ability to not only provide superior staff travel functionality and ease of use for users, but also considerably improve Oman Air’s internal operations. We’re also proud that the deployment of iFly Staff was managed remotely due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.”