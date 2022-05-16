Rwanda no longer requires PCR tests for new foreign arrivals

Arriving passengers at Kigali International Airport no longer need to take PCR tests while coming and on arrival to Rwanda, they must only present a negative Antigen Rapid Test (RDT) taken 72 hours prior to departure of their first flight to Rwanda.

COVID-19 test is not mandatory for accompanied children below 5 years.

An additional Antigen Rapid Test will be taken upon arrival at traveler’s expense of $5 USD

Also, all travelers arriving in Rwanda must complete the passenger locator form and upload the Covid-19 Rapid test certificate taken within 72 hours before heading to the airport.

For Departing Passengers from Rwanda, a negative Rapid Test is required, must be taken 72 hours before departure. PCR test must be presented if only it is required at final destination.

The wearing of face Masks in Rwanda is no longer mandatory however people are encouraged to wear masks while indoors.

Earlier, Rwanda’s Cabinet issued a communique announcing that the face masks will no longer be mandatory, but still ‘strongly encouraged’ outdoors.

“Wearing face masks is no longer mandatory, however, people are encouraged to wear masks indoors,” said the communique issued by the Office of the Prime Minister.

The government’s decision to end the outdoor face mask mandate is based on an improved COVID-19 situation whereby the country has witnessed a fall in COVID-19 infections since the beginning of 2022.

Rwanda is among the few countries that have been able to vaccinate more than 60 percent of its population, overcoming the vaccine hesitancy seen on the continent.

A total of 9,028,849 people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines while 8,494,713 people have received the second dose as of May 13.