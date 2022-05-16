McDonald’s ditches Russia for good

McDonald’s issued an official statement today announcing that after 32 years, the US-based fast-food giant will completely pull out of Russia and sell all of its Russian business.

“After more than 30 years of operation in the country, McDonald’s Corporation announced its withdrawal from the Russian market and initiated the process of selling its Russian business,” McDonald’s statement said.

McDonald’s will reportedly record a write-off of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion and recognize “foreign currency translation losses,” as a result of Russian withdrawal, the food-chain said in its press release.

McDonald’s is planning to sell its Russian assets, that include 850 restaurants in various towns and cities, some run by franchisees, to a local buyer.

It employs around 62,000 people in Russia and works with hundreds of local suppliers.

According to the statement issued by the fast-food chain, its “priorities include seeking to ensure the employees of McDonald’s in Russia continue to be paid until the close of any transaction and that employees have future employment with any potential buyer.”

Local news sources report that after the sale the restaurant chain will operate under a new brand.

“All McDonald’s assets are being sold, all jobs are being kept, there will be a new brand, a new chain of fast-food outlets that will open in the places where McDonald’s used to work,” local media reports, citing official sources.

In March, McDonald’s announced it was shutting down its restaurants in Russia and suspending operations in response to unprovoked Russian aggression against Ukraine, while promising that employees would continue to be paid.