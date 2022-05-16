Tourism in the UAE bright under the new Ruler, His Highness Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

His Highness Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan became the third president of the United Arab Emirates after becoming the ruler of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After the death of Sheikh Khalifa on Friday, May 13, 2022, Mohamed became the ruler of Abu Dhabi,[ and he was elected President of the United Arab Emirates the next day, on Saturday, May 14, 2022

His Highness was born on March 11, 1961, colloquially known by his initials as MBZ. He is seen as the driving force behind the UAE’s interventionist foreign policy and is a leader of a campaign against Islamist movements in the Arab world.

When in January 2014 his half-brother Khalifa, the late president of the UAE and Sheikh of Abu Dhabi, suffered a stroke, Mohamed became the de facto ruler of Abu Dhabi, controlling almost every aspect of UAE policymaking.

He was entrusted with most day-to-day decision-making of the emirate of Abu Dhabi as the crown prince of Abu Dhabi. Academics have characterized Mohamed as the strongman leader of an authoritarian regime.

In 2019, The New York Times named him the most powerful Arab ruler and one of the most powerful men on Earth. He was also named as one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2019 by Time.

The new president of the UAE has supported the vision for the UAE as a global tourist and cultural travel destination. At the opening of the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi in 2017, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan embraced the various components and output of the human experience of art and creativity, in addition to enhancing communication and cultural exchange between peoples.

President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was unanimously voted in by the Federal Supreme Council, the official news agency Emirates News Agency (WAM) said, becoming the new ruler of the country founded by his father in 1971.

The global travel and tourism industry is excited about having His Highness Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the new official head of State of the United Arab Emirates.

Tourism, global trade, and two of the most important aviation hubs (Dubai and Abu Dhabi) make the UAE one of the most important travel destinations and travel connectors in the world.

The World Tourism Network (WTN) is one of the first world tourism leaders to congratulate His Highness.

Alain St.Ange, the Vice President for Global Affairs of the World Tourism Network has welcomed the new ruler of the UAE saying that the UAE which is regarded as a top leader in the reshaped Middle East needed continuity and stability.

“The Community of Nations knows that it was under His Highness Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s direction that the UAE has put a man in space, sent a probe to Mars, and opened its first nuclear reactor while using revenues from oil exports to develop a more assertive foreign policy.

“The World Tourism Network (WTN) is hopeful that tourism and aviation will continue to find a key position on the new Presidents desk. Now that relaunch activities are taking root after the two odd years of closure due to the pandemic, we all remain certain that such industries that can help relaunch key economies of the world can only continue to benefit under the leadership of a strong UAE.

“Under the watchful eye of His Highness Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the future for the UAE and world tourism will be bright,” said Alain St.Ange on behalf of WTN.