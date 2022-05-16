New Condor nonstop Frankfurt to Phoenix and Portland flights

Stopped before the pandemic and resumed as of May 21 is CONDOR German Airlines’ non-stop flight from Frankfurt to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in Arizona, USA.

Scottdale, the desert, boating, the Grand Canyon, and Sedona is now only a non-stop flight away from Germany.

Timely for the expected busy summer holiday season Condor scheduled service every Thursday and Saturday to the Grand Canyon State.

The CONDOR Boeing 767-300 is offering seats in three classes: Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class.

Two days ago, on May 13 CONDOR also resumed flights from Frankfurt to Portland, Oregon.

Condor will offer the resumption of weekly connections to Portland. The scheduled arrival at the destination is at 17:10 local time before the return flight DE2091 to Germany takes off again at 19:00. From now on, guests will again have the opportunity to fly non-stop from Frankfurt to Portland on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The flight is also operated with a B767 in a three-class configuration.

Condor, legally incorporated as Condor Flugdienst GmbH and stylized as Condor, is a German charter airline established in 1955 with Frankfurt Airport being its main base.

Every year, more than nine million guests fly with Condor from the nine largest airports in Germany, from Zurich in Switzerland and Vienna in Austria to around 90 destinations in Europe, Africa and North America. Condor operates a fleet of over 50 aircraft, which are maintained by the company’s own maintenance operation, Condor Technik GmbH, according to the highest safety standards at the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf locations.

In spring 2022, Germany’s most popular vacation carrier unveiled its new brand identity: Condor is vacation and vacation is stripes.

Inspired by parasols, bath towels, and beach chairs, Condor now wears stripes in five colors. This clearly shows the development from a vacation airline to a unique and unmistakable vacation brand. The new design was unveiled with the first A330neo, which will take off for Condor in fall 2022. As the German launch customer, Condor will then be flying 16 A330neo long-haul aircraft. Thanks to state-of-the-art technology and maximum efficiency, the latest-generation 2-liter aircraft is the European front-runner with 2.1 liters per passenger per 100 kilometers and maximum customer comfort.

Source: condor.com