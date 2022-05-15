Duesseldorf Airpot Chaos is just the beginning: Help Wanted!

Duesseldorf Airport in Germany is among one of the busiest in Germany. 160 nonstop destinations are scheduled for the upcoming summer travel season from DUS.

Chaos at Duesseldorf airport is becoming the new normal, and it may only get worse when the busy summer holiday season begins.

The German Federal Police is in charge of airport security in the Federal Republic. However, passenger security checks are outsourced to a Security Service Company named DSW.

Just yesterday DSW had a shortage of 80 security officers at Duesseldorf Lohausen International Airport.

Airport officials had been urging for a second security firm to step in, but there has been no positive response.

In the meantime, hour-long queues at security checks mean missed flights or delays for many passengers departing from the capital city of NorthRhine Westphalia.

Germany’s airports suffer an extreme shortage of staff. In Frankfurt Lufthansa had to cancel its meal service on most flights, leaving an apple as a meal for some business-class passengers on some Lufthansa flights. In Munich members of the board are packing meals for passengers. According to kitchen staff, they are doing a good job.

Shortage in check-in agents adds to the situation. Airline information counters most of the time are not staffed. There is no good solution in sight.

After 2 years of lock-downs, Germans are ready to travel the world for the upcoming summer holidays. It may not be a pleasant situation to imagine when judging from the chaos Duesseldorf alone has been experiencing just yesterday alone.

Reports about passengers assaulting fellow passengers to defend a place in line are becoming the norm. The German Federal Police is not sending officers of a security service in responding to such incidents.