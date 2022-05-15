Comoros Islands a new perfect Tourist Destination in the planning

The Comoros Islands want to position themselves as a top African tourist destination in the Indian Ocean. But not at any price.

Comoros is a volcanic archipelago off Africa’s east coast, in the warm Indian Ocean waters of the Mozambique Channel. The nation state’s largest island, Grande Comore (Ngazidja) is ringed by beaches and old lava from the active Mt. Karthala volcano. Around the port and medina in the capital, Moroni, are carved doors and a white colonnaded mosque, the Ancienne Mosquée du Vendredi, recalling the islands’ Arab heritage.

The insularity of Comoros leads to many areas of natural beauty and an incredibly unusual landscape. The rate of endemism in terrestrial and marine fauna and flora, including algae, is very high. So it’s understandable that Comoros sees ecotourism as a top priority.

Its natural resources are fine sandy dream beaches, especially for eco-responsible tourism.

The recently concluded 8th international forum for responsible and sustainable tourism. concluded.

What added value can Comoros bring to the Vanilla Islands in the Indian Ocean to stand out from other destinations?

The summit in the island nations capital Moroni brought together nearly 150 experts, professionals, and tourism decision-makers from Africa, Europe, and the Arab world, together.

The Comorian President, Azali Assoumaniis committed to making the State play its full part in achieving its objectives in the field of tourism.

“We are going to do everything we can to promote the Comoros destination. We like to attract more investors to the sector, so we can increase tourist flow. It must be recognized that much remains to be done for the development of tourism in general and responsible and sustainable tourism in particular. Of course, responsible tourism cannot be promoted without adequate funding. It is therefore essential to succeed in mobilizing sufficient resources capable of contributing to the development of this sector in our various countries,” he said, according to local media alwatwan.net.

For Marc Dumoulin, representative of Tourisme sans frontières, the interest for Comoros explored during the event are three things.

The priorities for the development of the structuring elements of the destination The improvement of the accessibility The type of accommodation offered and the enhancement of natural sources and the cultural offer.

“The fundamental philosophy of Tourism Without Borders is to allow local populations to live on their territory thanks to the income from tourism that respects their culture and their environment.

“The proposal to the board of directors of Tourisme sans frontières and to the managers of the International Travel Tourism Fair that Comoros would be a VIP guest in a future edition of this summit. It would make it possible to highlight the destination on Comoros in particular”, explained Mr. Dumoulin.

The Vanilla Island Tourism Organization defines Comoros perfectly:

The union of Comoros is a group of three. The island of grand comores, moheli and anjouan. The island of Mayotte is part of Comoros island but not of the union. Situated in the Mozambique channel on the east coast of Africa, the union is a member of the african union.

The insularity of Comoros leads to many areas of natural beauty and an incredibly unusual landscape. The rate of endemism in terrestrial and marine fauna and flora, including algae, is very high. So it’s understandable that Comoros sees ecotourism as a top priority.

DENSE FOREST

The forest is dense with a very varied make-up and numerous endemic species and subspecies.

THE TERRESTRIAL FLORA OF THE COMOROS ISLANDS

The flora is part of daily life and is used in many different spheres. Plants are used for food, medicine, artisanal cosmetics, perfumes, and decoration. There are more than 2,000 species of flora in Comoros. The ylang-ylang used in the perfume industry is an asset of the archipelago.

TERRESTRIAL FAUNA

Just like the flora, the fauna is diverse and balanced, although there are few large mammals. There are more than 24 species of reptiles including 12 endemic species. 1,200 species of insects and a hundred species of birds can be observed.

A UNIQUE COASTLINE AND EXCEPTIONAL MARINE BIODIVERSITY

The volcanic activity designed the coastline. Mangroves can be found across the islands. They are productive, providing organic materials and habitat suitable for many species. Terrestrial, freshwater (birds, etc.), and marine wildlife (fish, crustaceans, molluscs and various other invertebrates) are in the mangroves.

CORAL REEFS IN THE COMOROS ISLANDS

Coral reefs are appealing to tourists. They are extraordinarily colorful, forming intriguingly shaped habitats, and are home to numerous species of wildlife. The reefs are a fascinating world to explore when diving and are an important tourist draw for our visitors.

MARINE FAUNA

The Coastal and marine fauna of Comoros is varied and includes species of global significance. The islands’ seas and coasts are home to truly extraordinary sights. There are about 820 species of saltwater fish, including the coelacanth, along with sea turtles, humpback whales, and dolphins.

THE MARINE FLORA

Plants are both interesting and environmentally important because they support many fixed organisms and give refuge to many marine species.