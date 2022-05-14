The Future of Business Travel

Nearly 2,500 have already registered for this year’s annual Cvent virtual conference, which brings together buyers and suppliers across the global travel industry for a day of education and networking. Cvent is a meetings, events, travel and hospitality technology provider, and it is hosting its annual Travel Summit on Tuesday, May 24.

The complimentary virtual event will be hosted on the Cvent Attendee Hub, with participants also invited to attend in-person networking receptions in London and New York City on May 23 and 24, respectively. Curated to the needs of travel buyers and managers, travel management companies (TMC), and hoteliers, this year’s event will offer attendees the chance to hear from a range of industry leaders and experts as they discuss the current state of travel and how the industry is charting a path forward as pandemic recovery continues.

A panel of travel experts and executives will headline this year’s Summit keynote, offering a wealth of insight into the key trends propelling the business travel ecosystem. The opening keynote will feature:

· Chip Rogers, President & CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

· Peter Caputo, Principal and US Hospitality Subsector Leader, Deloitte

· Patrick Mendes, Group Chief Commercial Officer at Accor

· Richard Eades, Global Category Lead (Travel & Meetings) at BP

In addition to providing an interactive virtual networking reception on May 24, Cvent will also host two in-person networking events to give industry professionals the opportunity to continue the conversation face-to-face. The London pre-event networking reception will take place at Sofitel London St. James on Monday, May 23, from 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm GMT, while the post-event discussion and celebration will take place at Arlo NoMad in New York City on Tuesday, May 24, from 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm ET.

“We’re thrilled to host our second annual Cvent Travel Summit. With business travel and transient on the upswing, it’s critical that we continue to provide new insights, best practices, and a space for travel and hospitality professionals to engage and learn from the best of the best, and we’re proud to lead the conversation with our virtual summit and in-person networking events,” said Senior Vice President of Sales, Anil Punyapu. “The last two-and-a-half years have brought extraordinary challenges to the world of business travel, and the learnings from this year’s summit speakers, product roadmaps and breakout sessions will prove invaluable to helping industry professionals navigate the current and future transient landscape.”

The one-day event will offer buyers and suppliers a robust agenda which includes the latest updates from Cvent’s Travel and Transient product roadmaps and breakout sessions covering trending topics such as:

· Diversity and sustainability in travel

· How to prepare for business travel rebound

· Building and delivering a purposeful RFP

· Duty of Care in the new landscape

· Hotel sourcing trends and best practices

Individuals can register for the summit and can find out more information about networking events here.