Rihanna in Barbados with Her Baby Bump and Bikini

Rihanna is in the third trimester of her pregnancy and found time to relax back home in Barbados recently before heading back to Los Angeles, California.

She was seen flashing a sparkly sequined bikini below the quite obvious baby bump at a beach in her home country. Evidently loving sequins, Rihanna has been spotted in a green sequined bikini and a red and orange bikini.

Rihanna spoke to Refinery29 earlier this year about how she purposely wanted to redefine what maternity style looks like, stating: “Right now I’m really into pushing the idea of sexy. When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you’re not sexy right now [but] you’ll get back there, and I don’t believe in that sh*t.

“So I’m trying stuff that I might not have even had the confidence to try before I was pregnant.”

“The strappiest, the thinnest, and the more cut-outs the better for me.”

When Rihanna and her boyfriend Rocky returned to Los Angeles, Rocky was arrested at LAX Airport for assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a November 2021 shooting. According to an Entertainment Tonight source, the couple did not see this coming and were completely blindsided upon arrival at the airport.

The ET source elaborated: “Rihanna made a point to navigate the public side of her pregnancy on her own terms and now suddenly things seem out of her control. This drama is the last thing Rihanna needs right now. She wants to be mellow, relaxed, and focused 100 percent on the arrival of her baby—not stressing out!”

Rocky was accused of approaching a man he knew on the street before firing several shots at him in November 2021. His home in Los Angeles was recently seen with a U-Haul truck in the driveway. This home was raided by the police after they arrived at the home to serve a search warrant and used a battering ram to break through his front gate.