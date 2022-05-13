The Caribbean joins Airbnb Live and Work Anywhere campign
“The steady recovery of Caribbean tourism has been driven by innovation and a willingness to seize opportunities, like the rise of digital nomads and development of long stay programmes to diversify the visitor experience in the region. The CTO is pleased that Airbnb has identified the Caribbean as one to highlight in its global Live and Work Anywhere program, and in doing so, support the continued success of the region”.- Faye Gill, CTO Director, Membership Services
“Airbnb is proud to partner again with the CTO in order to keep promoting different destinations in the Caribbean so people can work and travel within. This campaign is a new joint effort that will continue to help with the promotion of the wonderful region”. – Airbnb Policy Manager for Central America and the Caribbean Carlos Muñoz
This partnership is one of the many initiatives in the CTO’s ongoing programme to help its members rebuild tourism and shine a light on digital nomad programmes in their destinations.