27 killed, scores injured in massive New Delhi fire

Huge blaze broke out at a four-story commercial building in the Indian capital New Delhi in the late afternoon on Friday, trapping dozens of people inside.

At least 27 people lost their lives, and dozens were injured in the inferno that had started on the first floor of the building, which houses the office of a security camera and router manufacturing company, according to a local official.

“The total number of dead is 27. Search operation is on,” an official with the fire department said.

According to a deputy chief fire officer from the New Delhi fire service, trapped people had jumped from the burning building to save their lives.

“Over 35 people are injured, including those who jumped from the building,” the official said.

Approximately 60 to 70 people have been rescued, the police were saying, with more than 40 people sustaining burns having been taken to a local hospital.

The third floor of the building has not yet been searched and more dead bodies are expected to be recovered, the Delhi fire service said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was extremely saddened by the loss of lives.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often ignored by builders, residents and corrupt officials.