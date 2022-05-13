Jamaica Welcomes “Hot Ones Caribbean”

The Jamaica Tourist Board will be welcoming TEMPO Networks to Jamaica this year to produce the second season of Hot Ones Caribbean, the Caribbean version of Complex Networks’ popular interview web series, Hot Ones. With over 1 billion views, TEMPO will feature top Jamaican celebrities, hot pepper sauces and a diverse mix of Jamaican talent across various sectors including the arts, sports, culinary, business and government.

“We are excited to partner with TEMPO for this series of 14 episodes of Hot Ones Caribbean from Jamaica,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “Part of our mission in promoting brand Jamaica is to highlight factors that distinguish the island from other destinations around the world such as our local cuisine and spices, so this partnership with TEMPO will help us do just that. Plus, with 2022 being our 60th Anniversary of Independence, we are particularly pleased to be the focus of season 2 of this show.”

TEMPO plans to showcase Jamaica’s culture

With their partnership with the Jamaica Tourist Board for Season 2, TEMPO will highlight the best of the island’s culinary influence, culture, and celebrity impact around the world.

“From music to sports to cuisine and an absolutely breathtaking destination, Jamaica is extraordinary in so many ways and was the first Caribbean Island in which TEMPO Networks launched, so it is super-exciting to produce season 2 of Hot Ones Caribbean in the ‘irie’ island of Jamaica,” said Frederick A. Morton, Jr., Founder, Chairman & CEO, TEMPO Networks.

More announcements and updates will be shared as Hot Ones Caribbean Season 2 begins filming in Jamaica.

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are located in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo, and Paris.