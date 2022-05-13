Horizon Air technicians ratify new two-year contract

Horizon Air aircraft technicians and fleet service agents, who are represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), have ratified a new two-year contract. The contract was approved by 91% of those employees who voted. The new contract includes increases to the wage scale, retroactive pay to January 2022 and other compensation increases.

Horizon’s aircraft technicians are responsible for the maintenance of the carrier’s fleet of Embraer 175s and Bombardier Q400s aircraft.

“Our technicians and fleet services employees play a critical role in our operation, keeping our aircraft safe, reliable and clean,” said Gavin Jones, vice president of maintenance and engineering for Horizon Air. “We are grateful to the AMFA negotiating team for working with us to find solutions that work for our technicians and position Horizon for the future.”

“I would like to thank the management of Horizon Air for recognizing the value of all of our members,” said AMFA Local 14 Representative Bobby Shipman. “Thanks to all the negotiating committee members for the dedicated service to resolving this contract in a small amount of time.”

Contracts in the airline industry do not expire. Once they become amendable, the current contract remains in effect until a new agreement is ratified.

With bases in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska, Horizon serves more than 45 cities throughout the Pacific Northwest, California, the Midwest, and British Columbia and Alberta in Canada.