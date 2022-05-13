IGLTA post-pandemic LGBTQ+ Travel Survey receives CETT Alimara Award

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association was honored last night during the 37th CETT Alimara Awards, celebrating the most innovative and transformative projects in tourism, hospitality, and gastronomy.

IGLTA’s 2021 Post COVID-19 LGBTQ+ Travel Survey, produced in collaboration with the IGLTA Foundation, received an award in the “Through Research” category—which includes studies from both academia and business that help respond to challenges for the tourism industry.

“Research is a key pillar of the IGLTA Foundation, so we’re very proud to be recognized for producing this survey,” said IGLTA President/CEO John Tanzella. “We know that data helps to drive greater visibility and understanding of our LGBTQ+ traveling community. Our deepest thanks to CETT for this honor.”

IGLTA Board Chair Felipe Cardenas accepted the award on the association’s behalf at the live ceremony in Barcelona. Research awards also went to the General Directorate of Tourism (Catalunya) and the Social Media Research Lab, Curtin University (Australia).

“Tourism is recovering and shows that it has a future,” said CETT CEO Dr. Maria Abellanet i Meya. “The CETT Alimara Awards show how the sector faces challenges such as digitization, sustainability, and knowledge, always putting the customer experience at the center. The winners are an example of the commitment of companies and institutions for more responsible tourism and with economic and social return.”

The awards are organized by the CETT, a leading university center for tourism, hospitality, and gastronomy attached to the University of Barcelona, ​​together with the B-Travel Tourism Fair. The World Tourism Organization and the government of Catalonia collaborate.