Atzaro Beach Ibiza beach club reopens for summer 2022

The sensational Atzaró Group beach club and restaurant Atzaró Beach, situated on the sparkling beach of Cala Nova in Ibiza’s North-East, is now open for Summer 2022. Listed by Conde Nast Traveller as one of “the best beach clubs in the world for summer 2022”, Atzaró Beach has become a firm-favourite of the discerning traveller, as well as an A-list hotspot. It’s the perfect place for an upscale beach lunch or dinner hideaway with unparalleled aquamarine sea views.

The food concept at Atzaró Beach is new this year. Top London chef James Adams has created a mouthwatering menu with the emphasis on sharing plates, and grilled choices, using produce grown on the Atzaró estate. James Adams has been a chef and food consultant for over 16 years in some of London’s top restaurant kitchens and is famous for his work with Skye Gyngell at Spring within Somerset House, at celebrated country hotel Heckfield Place, chef at River Cafe, menu and planting direction at Petersham Nurseries.



The new menu this year is full of wholesome, light and delicious dishes, with plenty of seafood and vegetarian choices, created with organic fruit and vegetable ingredients harvested from the Atzaró Vegetable Garden. Sharing plates can be enjoyed on the comfortable daybeds or sofas beachside.

Watch the morning sun rise over the sea and enjoy a healthy breakfast of either chia pudding with coconut and raspberries or perhaps an acai bowl with banana and pineapple. For something a bit more substantial try the grilled chorizo with fried eggs, roasted pepper and rocket salad on toast or smoked salmon and scrambled eggs.

For a sharing plate lunch with friends, choose from a delicious selection including tuna ceviche with mango, cucumber and lime, burrata with sourdough and pesto, baby squid with lime allioli, padron peppers, grilled asparagus with romesco sauce and chopped almonds or beef carpaccio with parmesan and rocket. Salad options include watermelon salad with feta and mint or a tasty beetroot and goat’s cheese salad with pumpkin seeds. There are a range of pasta dishes and from the grill you can order lobster with garlic butter, sea bass, and T-bone or Entrecôte steaks. For the more traditional there are a choice of four paellas to share.

Sweet treats include San Sebastian cheesecake with a raspberry compote, grilled pineapple with coconut ice cream and chilli or orujo panacotta with strawberries as well as homemade ice creams and sorbets.



In 2019 the interiors and exteriors of Atzaró Beach were refurbished by Atzaró Design, the group’s talented in-house interiors team. The concept is paired back boho style, with a super- relaxed authentic mood, reminiscent of 70’s Ibiza. The look is designed to work with the environment and combines natural woods, terracotta pots, an abundance of local plants, cacti and palms. The colour palette of soft neutral sand tones with pops of vibrant compliments the pristine beach and crystal-clear waters of the sea beyond.

Straw cacti and potted plants frame the tables, the rustic wood pergola provides dappled shade and the thirty double daybeds are perfect for those long hot summer days. Hanging rattan lampshades add some low-key atmosphere to balmy nights. Relax on a comfortable mix of sofas, stools, tables and chairs with hanging bamboo swing seats as well as iconic rattan peacock armchairs. An Ibizan wooden fishing boat provides an extra seating area with cushions to create a casual and relaxed feeling.